Percy Jackson Finale Breakdown With Adam Copeland, Toby Stephens, Charlie Bushnell | ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio Exclusive Interview

Disney+'s demigod adventure has reached its first season's conclusion. Percy Jackson and the Olympians culminated Season 1's cross-country quest in Episode 8, "The Prophecy Comes True." The finale featured multiple fan-favorite elements from Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief including Ares and Percy's beachfront battle, Zeus's debut on Mount Olympus, and Luke's turn to the dark side. This week on ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow, we have exclusive interviews with Toby Stephens (Poseidon) and Charlie Bushnell (Luke). Plus, Adam Copeland (Ares) returns to Riptide Radio to break down the god of war's entire sword fight!

"The scene took quite a long time to film. We did it over about three days and I got to spend three days with Lance," Stephens reflected on his memories of filming Percy Jackson with the late Lance Reddick. "I was a huge fan before I met him, so I was thrilled to know that he was playing Zeus, that we were going to get to play brothers. We really connected as actors as well."

"I knew it was coming just because I did my own research outside of the book, but reading that for the first time was insane. I remember just thinking that I cannot wait to film this. This is going to be so much fun," Bushnell said on Riptide Radio regarding his character's allegiance to Kronos. "Obviously there are some changes from the book, but I personally like those changes. I think it's more exciting for a TV show adaptation."

"Like any good heel, you have to!" Copeland said of Ares talking trash to Percy during their battle."I think there's something that people enjoy about this massive underdog, whether it's David vs. Goliath or anything else. People enjoy seeing that the little guy fight from underneath against this giant opposition and there's no way they should have a chance. That is absolutely what this is."

