Riptide Radio: A ComicBook Nation Aftershow For Percy Jackson Coming December 20th!

Calling all demigods! On December 20th, ComicBook.com's flagship show, ComicBook Nation, will launch Riptide Radio: A Percy Jackson Aftershow. Riptide Radio will premiere new episodes every Wednesday at 5 PM ET for the duration of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 on Disney+. Each episode will spotlight that week's installment of Percy Jackson and provide in-depth analysis on the parallels to Rick Riordan's books, theories regarding Easter eggs for the greater mythological world, and exclusive interviews with the Percy Jackson cast and crew. Riptide Radio will be broadcasted on the ComicBook Nation YouTube channel and will be made available on all major podcast platforms.

Riptide Radio is your childhood Percy Jackson book club brought to the big screen. This aftershow will provide enough expert insight to satiate the lifelong fans but will also be accessible to those with no prior knowledge of the source material. Episodes will feature reactions to that week's Percy Jackson episode, comparisons to what unfolded on The Lightning Thief pages, theories as to where the series will go next, and more. Each episode will also feature an interview with a member of the Percy Jackson production, both actors and behind-the-scenes talent. Showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg as well as director James Bobin will be appearing on the first aftershow for a detailed discussion on the first two episodes of Percy Jackson. Riptide Radio will analyze Percy Jackson and the Olympians in real time, avoiding spoilers from the later books until the very end of each episode.

Riptide Radio will be hosted by ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley. Liam is a lifelong Percy Jackson fan and he attributes Riordan's world of demigods and monsters to being his gateway into entertainment as a whole. He read all of the books when he was in elementary school and refound his love for them in 2020 when he started a virtual book club with his friends. Since joining ComicBook.com in June 2022, Liam has extensively covered Percy Jackson, writing hundreds of articles and conducting dozens of interviews with everyone from Rick Riordan himself to the ILM team that helped bring Mount Olympus and the Underworld to life.

"Covering Percy Jackson on a professional level has been the most beautiful and cathartic experience of my life," Liam said. "Every article I've written, interview I've conducted, and event I've attended has recaptured that magic I felt reading The Lightning Thief for the first time when I was eight years old. Having the platform to discuss this live-action adaptation as it unfolds has been a dream of mine since Rick first announced plans for a Disney+ adaptation. This whole journey has been surreal, and I'm beyond stoked to get to continue it on this level."

Joining Liam on Riptide Radio will be a rotating group of guest hosts from the ComicBook.com team, both diehard fans and personalities who are experiencing Percy Jackson for the first time.

Riptide Radio episodes will release every Wednesday at 5 PM ET. The first episode, which will feature analysis from the Percy Jackson Episodes 1 and 2 as well as stories from the world premiere red carpet event and an interview with Dan Shotz, Jonathan E. Steinberg and James Bobin, arrives on December 20th. Links to where to listen to and/or watch Riptide Radio can be found below!

Riptide Radio joins ComicBook.com's growing portfolio of engaging and highly focused podcast content, following the cover-all series ComicBook Nation hosted by Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler and Matt Aguilar, the Marvel-centric Phase Zero series hosted by Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine and Jamie Jirak, and the Pokemon-centric show A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters and Christian Hoffer.