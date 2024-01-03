Percy Jackson Episode 4 Breakdown With Grover Actor Aryan Simhadri | ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio Exclusive Interview

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has reached its mid-season finale. Disney+'s serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels officially entered uncharted territory with Episode 4, as this was the first installment to include never-before adapted content for live-action. Percy Jackson Episode 4 takes the trio to St. Louis, as Percy (Walker Scobell), Annabeth Chase (Leah Jeffries) and Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) make an unanticipated pit stop at the Gateway Arch following an attack from Echidna (Suzanne Cryer) and her beastly Chimera. This week on ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow, exclusive interviews with Suzanne Cryer and Ariel Dalman (young Percy) air on the show and Aryan Simhadri joins the program!

"Yeah, a kid who deserves it!" Cryer said when asked about tossing Percy off the St. Louis Arch. "A kid who deserves to be thrown. A kid who deserves what he's getting. This kid killed my kid! You can call me a monster, but why am I more of a monster than he is? Let's really take a hard look at ourselves, Mr. Percy 'I'm So Nice' Jackson."

"With an actor like that, just getting to watch their performance is a learning experience in and of itself," Simhadri praised Cryer. "She's also a mother in real life. She confided in us that that connection to her and Echidna is very real. They're both parents. They both technically speaking want what's best for their children. Seeing how well she translated that personal connection from her life into the scenes was pretty incredible."

Simhadri also discusses stories from production, possible Season 2 plans, and what we can expect when Ares arrives next week!

Links to where to listen to and/or watch Riptide Radio can be found below!

