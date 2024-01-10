Percy Jackson Episode 5 Breakdown With Adam Copeland | ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio Exclusive Interview

Ares has arrived. Percy Jackson and the Olympians continued its cross-country quest in Episode 5, "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers." This latest installment brought two fan-favorite elements from Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief book to live-action life, those being the Tunnel of Love sequence and the inclusion of the god of war. Joining Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood in this adventure is Ares (Adam Copeland) and he sends two of the group on a sidequest to retrieve his missing shield. This week on ComicBook Nation's Riptide Radio – A Percy Jackson Aftershow, we have exclusive interviews with Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover). Plus, Adam Copeland joins the show!

"Really it was conversations with our executive producers, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, who are old pals of mine," Omundson said of how he prepared to play the god of the forge. "I had many conversations with them asking what they wanted, who this guy was. They were really instrumental in helping me prepare for him."

There were definitely times where I was pulling from my wrestling energy for sure, especially as it gets ramped up," Copeland said of how he approached playing Ares. "That's what I try and do within my wrestling promos: make it a story, make it a ride, ramp it up, bring it down. Hopefully take the viewer on that ride, and then also give Aryan something to play off of. He's nervous. That push and pull is really fun. Definitely having to try to be larger than life within wrestling helps when you're playing a god."

Copeland also discusses his daughters' Percy Jackson fandom, his audition process, long-term Ares plans, and more.

Links to where to listen to and/or watch Riptide Radio can be found below!

Subscribe to the podcast feeds and video channels now to be notified when new episodes are available! For constant updates about Percy Jackson and the Olympians and news about guests on Riptide Radio, follow ComicBook Nation on its official Twitter account, @ComicBookNation, and Liam on all social platforms, @LiamTCrowley.

Riptide Radio joins ComicBook.com's growing portfolio of engaging and highly focused podcast content, following the cover-all series ComicBook Nation hosted by Kofi Outlaw, Janell Wheeler and Matt Aguilar, the Marvel-centric Phase Zero series hosted by Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine and Jamie Jirak, and the Pokemon-centric show A Wild Podcast Has Appeared hosted by Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters and Christian Hoffer.