Percy Jackson and the Olympians Trailer Tallies Huge Number of Views

Disney+ may have another bonafide hit on its hands. The full-length trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians has tallied over 84 million views in the first 10 days after its release. On top of video views, 124 million people were shown the trailer while the trailer received nearly two million engagements across official Disney-owned social media channels.

According to a new report from Deadline, Percy Jackson and the Olympians ranked second in video views on most major social networks including Facebook, X/Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube over the same time span.

What will Percy Jackson Season One adapt?

According to Percy Jackson showrunner Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the first season will cover the ground of the series' first book, The Lightning Thief.

"We knew book one would be the first season, so we got to go on this journey of that book and know that we needed to fit it into this box, but we also needed to pace it in a way that made it feel like we were moving," Shotz told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's an adventure. It's a ride. It's like a journey across America. We needed to make sure that fit into this box."

"When we took this on, and I think when we first started to get to know Rick and Becky (Riordan), I think the promise was made that a lot of care was going to go into this," Steinberg added. "This wasn't really about just trying to get the book on screen or just trying to get something to market, but it was about trying to really embrace what was special about the experience people had with the books and find a way to translate that. I think everybody from the studios, from 20th to Disney+, to Rick and Becky and our team really embrace that this was going to be something that was cared for."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).

The series is set to debut on Disney+ beginning December 20th.