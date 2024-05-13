Transformers: EarthSpark Season 2 Trailer Rolls Out With New Guest Stars

Welcome back to Witwicky. Paramount+ rolled out the first trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark season 2, which gets an upgrade with a lineup of guest stars that includes "Weird Al" Yankovic as the space-faring Autobot Cosmos; Zelda Williams (The Legend of Korra) as the Chaos Terran Spitfire; Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea as Aftermath; and Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) as Fairmaestro. Set one year after the Autobots and the Malto family defeated the cyborg mad scientist Mandroid (Diedrich Bader), the new season sends the heroes on a search to restore the shattered Emberstone — lest it fall into the hands of Starscream (Steve Blum) and the evil Decepticons.

Watch the just-revealed Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 trailer below before the first nine episodes premiere June 7 exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada (June 8 in the U.K., Australia, and Italy).

The first season of Transformers: EarthSpark introduced a new generation of Transformers robots: Terrans, the first to be born on Earth. In season two, the Emberstone has shattered, and it's a race against the Decepticons to find all the pieces. Limitless power will be at the fingertips of whoever holds the artifact... Amidst the chaos, Robby meets someone special; Mo uncovers an ancient secret in Witwicky; and the Terrans level up. Together, the Malto family and the Autobots see how far they must go to defend all that they love.

EarthSpark stars Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Robby Malto, Zion Broadnax (Day Shift) as Mo Malto, Benni Latham (Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church) as Dot Malto, and Jon Jon Briones (Ratched) as Alex Malto.

(Photo: Screen Grab/Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park) voices the Terran Twitch, with Zeno Robinson (Big City Greens) as Thrash, Stephanie Lemelin (Dawn of the Croods) as Hashtag, Cyrus Arnold (Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Jawbreaker, and Z Infante (Dead End: Paranormal Park) as Nightshade; along with Bader as Mandroid, returning cast members include Rory McCann (Knuckles) as Megatron, Danny Pudi (Community) as Bumblebee, Cissy Jones (The Owl House) as Elita-1, and Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Optimus Prime.

Dale Malinowski (Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) created and co-executive produces the Paramount+ original animated series with Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Transformers: EarthSpark is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, Nickelodeon, with Kari Rosenberg overseeing production for Hasbro Entertainment and Leslie Wishnevski for Nickelodeon.

Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 is streaming June 7 on Paramount+.