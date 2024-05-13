Bridgerton Season 3 Explains Colin's Handsome Pirate Look

Bridgerton Season 3 transformed Colin Bridgerton into a leading man with some clever wardrobe and styling choices. As the new season draws closer, Entertainment Weekly talked to showrunner Jess Brownell and star Luke Newton about taking his character into a more mature direction. "We really focused on story and character, glow-up wise," the showrunner explained. "It was definitely about Colin returning with a new sense of confidence, a new sense of swagger." That newfound aura is palpable in what we've seen from Colin in the teases and trailers on social media. But, Newton adds that the creative team knew they wanted this direction for the young bachelor the second that Season 2 ended.

"At the wrap party for season 2, [the head of our] hair and makeup department came up to me and said, 'Right, you're next. Grow your hair, grow the sideburns, whatever you think is right, and we'll see you for your first meeting in a few months,'" Newton recalls. "I did all that and I had these visions of long, windswept hair. I wanted the sideburns because I loved Anthony's in season 2. He had this clean cut, and it made me feel like he'd grown up a little bit."

"It really helped me rock up on set and feel like this brand-new version of this character. I'd done all my prep in terms of what I think he'd been up to and the experiences that he had, and having a sense of a physical transformation when he's come back. I wanted him to feel like a man when he returned," Newton admitted. "It's like when young lads go away for the summer, then they come back to school and they've suddenly got a beard and they've got this low voice and you're like, 'What happened to you?'"

Season 3 Makes Colin Into A Romance Heartthrob

That pirate-adjacent attire has been the talk of the online Bridegerton fandom. Costume designer John Glaser and hair and makeup designer Erika Ökvist are the people in charge of Colin's glow-up. He's morphed from a boy into a man this time around. Pen is blossoming into the object of attention for so many suitors in Season 3. But, our leading man isn't doing too shabby either on his side of things.

"Well, first of all, John switched him up, and he also comes with incredible bone structure," Ökvist explained to TVInsider. "I mean, those cheekbones, that really square jawline, and his eyebrows are almost like seagull wings. If you look up any kind of cartoon hero picture, it's pretty much him. In Seasons 1 and 2 we used soft and round shapes on him so he feels younger."

When talking about Colin's wardrobe upgrades, the costume designer had to reflecting on how much our hero has grown-up by Season 3. "They're dark, there's no ruffles, there are open shirts, it's a hard collar," Glaser would continue. "Everything is a hard, masculine shape. Also, we've said that he himself has matured. He actually has lost the roundness and became very angular, so we had to follow suit."

