Power Rangers’ Lord Zedd, White Ranger, and More Revealed in Re-Ignition Season 2 First Look

The Power Rangers franchise is starting to power up once more thanks to the recent launch of the new toyline and the in-development live-action series for Disney+, and it’s looking like more good news is on the way. That good news is in the form of the reveal of Power Rangers’ Re-Ignition season 2, which is adding the White Ranger, Lord Zedd, and more to the line.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Playmates Toys did the official reveal of the new Baboo figure coming to the Re-Ignition toyline, which is great news on its own. While the figure looks great, there were more reveals courtesy of Jason Barra, who posted photos from his time at Playmates Headquarters last year. He can be seen holding the Baboo figure, but if you look to the left side, you will also see a number of other figures that haven’t been officially revealed yet, including Lord Zedd, the White Ranger, the Black Ranger, and a glimpse at the Yellow Ranger. You can check out the photos below.

Playmates Toys Has More Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Heroes and Villains on the Way

The figures that stand out most are the Auto Morphin figures, and while there was a full line of those in the season 1 assortment, the season 2 assortment will feature the addition of Tommy’s White Ranger form. Tommy’s Green Ranger form was in the first wave, but if you are looking to add all of the Rangers from the show to your collection, there will also be Auto Morphin versions of Rocky (Red), Adam (Black), and Aisha (Yellow), though we only see the box for Aisha in the photo.

You also can’t help but notice the Lord Zedd figure, who is likely part of the same line of action feature figures that also include Rita Repulsa, Goldar, and a Putty. Baboo is part of that same line, and hopefully Squatt and Finster figures aren’t too far behind so fans can complete their original Power Rangers villain squad for the display.

Speaking of villains, one of the most fun additions is easy to miss, and that’s the Z-Putty. You can see him lying on the table in parts, which suggests he has the feature from the show where a Z-Putty gets hit in its chest and falls apart. The last Putty from wave 1 was pretty fun with their spinning head and weapon attachments, and this one is another wink and a nod to the show if it is indeed going to include that fall-apart feature.

No date on when these will be released has been revealed, but we’ll keep you posted when we know more.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!