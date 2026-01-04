Power Rangers Reboot Rumored Cast Features Disney and Avatar Stars

The Power Rangers franchise looks to power up in a major way in 2026, and one of the most anticipated projects on the horizon is the in-development live-action streaming series for Disney+. The series was recently confirmed to involve the showrunners of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and now a rumored cast has been revealed that includes stars from Disney, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

The news comes from film and TV insider @Jinsakuu, who has been on the money with Power Rangers reveals in the past. The latest reveal is a number of actors who are rumored to be in the mix for the new Power Rangers show, and those possible castings include Shaun Dixon, Paris Bravo, Judd Goodstein, Momoma Tamada, Christian Alexander Cruz, and Kira McLean. The rumor mentions that casting is still underway, but everyone here seems to be in consideration for the project.

Christian Alexander Cruz and Kira McLean seems to also been in the mix ⚡️👀 https://t.co/9Bou8ujDte pic.twitter.com/Oam2dtf7Vn — Jin x Supreme ❤️‍🔥 (@Jinsakuu) January 4, 2026

The Rumored Power Rangers Reboot Cast Has Big Potential

Dixon is already part of the Disney family thanks to his role of Elijah in Vamperina: Teenage Vampire, but he’s also been featured in CSI: Vegas and The Neighborhood, while Paris Bravo was featured in the horror films Stay Out and The Cursed Man as well as Venom: The Last Dance as part of the stunt team.

Momoma Tamada stars in Avatar: The Last Airbender as Ty Lee and has had roles in The Spiderwick Chronicles and The Baby-Sitters Club, while Judd Goodstein was featured in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and is part of The Revenge of La Llorona.

The final two names mentioned are Christian Alexander Cruz and Kira McLean. Alexander has been featured in New Girl and Avery, as well as in the Ash’s Homecoming short. As for McLean, she has been featured in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Permanent.

Dixon and Bravo also seem to have martial arts experience, which is always great to have in a Power Rangers show. This group of possible castings seems in line with what a Power Rangers reboot would look for, and at the moment, this is indeed six potential castings, which is pretty perfect for a Ranger team. Granted, it was mentioned that nothing was official as of yet, and it may not be this exact group or anyone in the group who ends up having the lead roles. Still, it is interesting, and it would be surprising to see none of these pan out.

