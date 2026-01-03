7 Strongest Power Rangers of All Time, Ranked

The Power Rangers franchise has spanned more than 30 years, and over that time has created a multitude of beloved characters and concepts. Whether you’re a fan of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, classic seasons like Time Force and In Space, more recent entries like Dino Fury or Cosmic Fury, or the highly successful Power Rangers comics, it’s not difficult to find some wonderful characters to call your favorites. What is more challenging is to narrow that list down to the strongest Power Rangers over the franchise’s long history, but we’re going to give it our best shot, so here are the 7 strongest Power Rangers of all time.

7. Zayto (Cosmic Fury)

We’re starting off the list with one of the more recent character additions to the franchise. That would be Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury’s Zayto, who would begin his Ranger journey as the Red Ranger and then ultimately make his way to his final form, that of a Morphin Master. Zayto led the ancient Dino Fury Rangers as the Red Ranger 65 million years ago, and then he led the team once more after being awakened in the present. While Zayto’s fighting skills and core Ranger abilities were impressive, his most impressive ability is to continually upgrade in power as he goes between the realms of life and death.

Zayto has actually died twice in the series, but he always rises in power with each death. The first time Zayto dies, the Morphin Masters bring him back as the Cosmic Fury Zenith Ranger, which gives him the ability to tap into powerful magic to help the other Rangers. There is the caveat that using that magic shortens his lifespan, and he ultimately sacrifices his life to save the Rangers one last time. That’s when he assumes his final and most powerful form, as he becomes a Morphin Master. Zayto will always be a Ranger no matter what form he takes, and over the course of the series, he more than showed why he belongs on this list.

6. Tommy With Master Morpher (Ninja Steel)

You just knew Tommy Oliver was going to be on this list somewhere, but it might surprise you regarding the placement. There’s no question that Tommy Oliver (played by the late Jason David Frank) is one of, if not the most iconic, Power Rangers character in the franchise, and since he was featured in five different Ranger forms, it was going to be challenging to pick just one version to be on this list. That actually didn’t end up being an issue though, as there is one form that is clearly his most powerful, and it immediately puts Tommy in the strongest Rangers discussion.

That would be the Master Morpher version seen in Power Rangers Ninja Steel. Tommy’s White Ranger and Black Dino Ranger forms are already powerful, but the Master Morpher allows Tommy to morph into the White Ranger, Black Dino Ranger, Green Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, and Red Turbo Ranger on command, and he can utilize those Zords and unique abilities that come with each form as well. It takes one of the most iconic Rangers and makes them even stronger, ensuring that Tommy gets a spot on the list.

5. Anubus “Doggie” Cruger (S.P.D.)

Moving to Power Rangers S.P.D., it’s time to give Anubis “Doggie” Cruger some welcome shine. Cruger begins the show as the leader of the S.P.D. A and B-Squads, and he immediately makes an impression as a leader and a highly skilled fighter, especially with a sword. That’s why it’s especially perfect that Cruger wields the Shadow Saber, which is incredibly powerful and can deliver the hard-hitting Containment Strike.

Cruger is impressively strong and has enhanced hearing and Sirian physiology, but it’s his vast experience and efficiency as a leader and tactician that takes that to 11. Cruger was the key to taking down Ranger enemies at many moments throughout the course of the show, and it was often his brilliance as a tactician that led the way.

4. Karone (In Space/Lost Galaxy)

There are several Rangers throughout the franchise’s history that have formerly been villains, but there are only a few who were as powerful on both sides of the coin as Karone. Depending on which season you started with, you might know Karone better as the In Space villain Astronema, who is one of the franchise’s most iconic villains and was able to take on and hold her own against the entirety of the team from Power Rangers In Space.

Then Karone would inherit the powers of Kendrix Morgan to become the Lost Galaxy Pink Ranger, so not only did she now have the abilities of a Power Ranger and her own ability of Telekinesis, but she also now had the use of the Pink Quasar Saber and the Wildcat Galactabeast. There’s also the upgrades provided by the Lights of Orion, so suffice it to say, Karone is easily one of the most versatile and powerful Rangers around.

3. Daggeron, Solaris Knight (Mystic Force)

The realm of magic takes center stage in Power Rangers Mystic Force, which is where fans were first introduced to one of the strongest Rangers, Daggeron. Daggeron, who is also known as the Solaris Knight, is actually an extremely powerful ancient mystic who sealed himself away in a cave to prevent Calindor from escaping, and eventually, he meets the Mystic Force Rangers and offers to train them.

In his Ranger form, Solaris Knight is pretty formidable, as he wields the Laser Lamp blaster and a Mystic Sword, which allow him to tap into lethal abilities like the Sun Spell, which can kill an enemy in one blast. Also, he has a Mystic Carpet, which is beyond cool, though not necessarily strong. As an Ancient Mystic, he can transform into Ancient Mystic Mode on command, which makes him immune to some pretty powerful attacks and also allows access to damaging energy blasts. The magic that Mystic Force taps into is insanely powerful, even if we don’t see all of that reflected onscreen, and Daggeron is one of the most impressive magic wielders of all.

2. Orion (Super Megaforce)

Orion is a fan-favorite Ranger in the franchise’s history, but he’s also one of the strongest Rangers around for a few key reasons. While he’s impressively strong on his own, Orion also carries an extremely powerful weapon known as the Super Silver Spear, which can transform from a spear into a blaster, increasing its range while still dealing big damage to enemies.

Then there’s Orion’s other ability, which is to tap into the powers of the sixth Rangers from the past. All of the previous sixth Rangers, which include characters on this very list, were potential forms for Orion, including the Green Ranger, Silver Space Ranger, Gold Ranger, White Dino Ranger, and more. He could even utilize all of the keys combined to become Super Megaforce Gold, making him even more powerful. The skies are really the limit for Orion, and it’s why there’s only one Ranger ahead of him on this list.

1. Lord Drakkon Evo III (BOOM! Studios Comics)

While everyone on this list is extremely formidable, there is only one on this list who has managed to defeat the majority of the Power Rangers teams in existence, take their morphers for an extreme power up, and then remake the world. That person is the one and only Lord Drakkon, and before he became an admittedly untrustworthy ally, he was the deadliest villain in the franchise’s history.

Lord Drakkon was actually Tommy Oliver in an alternate universe, and after aligning with Rita Repulsa, he would end up cutting off Zordon’s attempt to give Jason the White Ranger powers and take them for himself, combining the powers of Green and White. That was just the beginning though, and over time, he would take on the entire universe with his Ranger Sentries, collecting Rangers like Pokémon and stealing their morphers to power them. Then he would use these Morphers to give himself a massive power upgrade, and after stealing the heart of the master, he literally created a new world in his image.

Though he would ultimately be defeated by a resurrected Tommy (from our world), the impact Drakkon had on other Rangers, the people of his own world, and the universe as a whole is simply unmatched. Drakkon left a toll of destruction and death in his wake, and even when people survived, they weren’t really the same, and he did it as a version of one of the most beloved Rangers of all time. That’s why Lord Drakkon takes the top spot.

