Preacher Season 4 Trailer Debuts at SDCC19

Preacher arrived at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 for what may be the very last time.Season 4 of the AMC series will be its last, meaning the story of preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) and his divine power of the Word of God will be barrelling towards its ultimate ending.

You can watch the trailer above – and here are the details about the Preacher season 4’s debut and storyline, courtesy of IGN:

“As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time — or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan — will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world.”

The fourth and final season of Preacher launches with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, August 4 at 9pm ET/PT. The remainder of the season will air at its normal time, on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT on AMC.”

Season 3 was a roller-coaster of macabre mayhem – so here’s a refresher:

“The dominoes have been set up in the Season 3 finale of Preacher, with Jesse and Tulip united after a few minor setbacks. Jesse lost his power to control Genesis while Tulip nearly went to Hell, and then their best friend was kidnapped after he finally found a semblance of a normal life with his vampire lover.

But things are complicated with the Saint unencumbered and ready to exact his revenge on Jesse, while the Grail’s plans for the apocalypse have been thwarted after the inbred descendant of Jesus known as Humperdoo was unleashed on New Orleans — alongside a legion of his clones.

With hundreds of Jesus clones flooding the streets and Jesse being hunted by multiple parties, it’ll be interesting to see how it all comes together in the end — especially now that Hitler has taken over for Satan as the ruler of Hell.“

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper, Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun, along with series regulars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, and Noah Taylor.

Preacher Season 4 premieres on AMC on Sunday, August 4th at 9pm ET.