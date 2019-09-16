The Internet Is Loving President Trump’s ‘Obama Netflix’ Viral Tweet

These days, the world of entertainment/fantasy is a safe haven from the burdens of real-world concerns – but thanks to some interesting days and times that we live in, the two often collide in baffling (if not aggravating ways). Case in point: President Donald Trump is infamous for his daily deluge of tweets, but in the midst of the usual tirades against political opponents and/or critics, Trump managed to drop some terminology that has quickly become a trending topic on social media. Ladies and gentlemen, we would like to introduce you to “Obama Netflix!”

Scroll down to see how this whole “Obama Netflix” thing got started:

What He *Really* Said

President Trump suggested that the House Judiciary Committee investigate Barack Obama’s book deals and Netflix partnership instead of his business. https://t.co/qq0I8XAGvD — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 16, 2019

Apparently, Trump was railing against Obama (this time) because of the lucrative media deals the Obamas have enjoyed since being in office. Deals the president feels are much shadier than any of his own financial dealings.

This is Madness!

I guess everyone’s past the point of caring, and standards now only apply to others, but “Obama Netflix?” is the sound of barking madness. https://t.co/ie1ptHmlq2 — Brian ‘Obama Netflix?’ Beutler (@brianbeutler) September 16, 2019

The actual tweet that Trump sent out really does sound like something that guy on the corner with the doomsday sign might yell…

Oh The Irony!

It’s sort of amazing that he vomits up the words “OBAMA NETFLIX!” directly after accusing Democrats of being crazy. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 16, 2019

The real irony is that this mad rant was born out of the president’s accusation that the opposing party are the crazy ones.

(Obama) Netflix & Chill

Hey baby, how about some Obama Netflix and Chill tonight? pic.twitter.com/1ci8WBFxTT — #SpreadTruth – Facts matter (@babiecee) September 16, 2019

Shade level: midnight on this one! ? ?

Please Take Our Money!

I don’t know what this Obama Netflix is… but where TF can I subscribe?



°Healthy homestyle Cooking show with Michelle

°Binge worthy documentary about Obama as told by his barber

°A college dorm room make over series by Sasha

°Am animal rescue show with Malia



Yes. Please. pic.twitter.com/WwNAMDQXhV — DanyEllett♡ (@MyNamesDany) September 16, 2019

If Obama did start a streaming service, he’d certainly make a killing.

Only Streaming Service America Needs

Fuck Disney+ and Apple TV+ sign me up for Obama Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KY1BNWFiJX — Jason Velazquez (@jasondotgov) September 16, 2019

Thanks Obama… for all the great binge watching!

Harry Potter Name

“Obama Netflix, you were named for two headmasters of Hogwarts. One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew.” — ANGÉLICA – ALGODÃO DOCE E GUARANÁ (@thegoldenspike) September 16, 2019

President Trump is known for assigning scathing nicknames to critics and competitors… Maybe he’s going on a Harry Potter kick with that practice?

Watch the World Burn…

Obama Netflix?

Obama Netflix!

Obama Netflix 🤷🏻‍♀️

Obama Netflix 🤯

Obama Netflix 🤔

Obama Netflix 😱



I want #ObamaNetflix? to trend just for the hell of it now.. — ThatJoser (@Ravenholm337) September 16, 2019

Some people instigate tweet reach just to watch the world burn.

Keep Calm

Keep calm and Obama Netflix pic.twitter.com/RhgX1Jl4Bc — Willie Allen (@WonderWilliee) September 16, 2019

Peace. Love. Obama Netflix. More Chill… America has all the policy plan it needs for the future!

I Order You to STOP!

CAN YOU MAKE OBAMA NETFLIX STOP TRENDING??? pic.twitter.com/m97fFPGYhC — BlueOrBust (@bust_blue) September 16, 2019

President Trump is now trying to end the “Obama Netflix” trend just like he started it…