Fan-Favorite Prime Video Fantasy Shot a Finale Movie (But It May Never Be Seen)

The feature-length finale to Prime Video’s Good Omens is finished, according to Michael Sheen, but it may not actually be released. The series is an adaptation of a novel by the same name co-written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and Gaiman was the creator and showrunner for the TV series. After Gaiman was publicly accused of sexual abuse by several women, he removed himself from the production and plans for a third season were re-worked by other producers. Last fans heard, the story would be concluded with a direct-to-streaming movie made without Gaiman’s involvement, but now Sheen seems uncertain. In a new interview with The Times, he said that he’s no longer sure if it will ever be released.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen with it,” he admitted. “We were both relieved we finished the story, but that’s within this really difficult, complicated, disturbing context. I hope people get to see it, but that, to a large extent, is out of our hands.”

Sheen co-starred in Good Omens with David Tennant. They played the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, respectively, and their unlikely friendship blossomed as they both spent most of their time on Earth. The first season adapted the entire story of the novel, in which Aziraphale and Crowley were two of the many people trying to avert the biblical apocalypse. Season 2 focused on the duo as well, and according to Gaiman, it was based on plans for a sequel novel that he and Pratchett had discussed back in 1989, but never gotten around to writing. He hoped to finish that story in a third season.

Good Omens was one of many adaptations of Gaiman’s work impacted by the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him last year. The accusations were first publicly presented together in a podcast series called Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman by Tortoise Media, and together, they seemed to indicate a pattern of behavior spanning many years. More accusers came forward in the following months, and in January, New York Magazine published a thorough report with new information. Gaiman has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone at any time, but wrote on this blog that these reports included “moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t.”

In addition to Good Omens, Netflix’s adaptation of Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman was canceled in January, though showrunner Allan Heinberg has said that the decision was unrelated to the allegations against Gaiman. Disney also canceled its planned film adaptation of his novel The Graveyard Book, and Dark Horse Comics abruptly canceled his ongoing comic book series Anansi Boy. Season 2 of The Sandman will still be released next month starting on July 3rd, but the future is not as clear for Good Omens.