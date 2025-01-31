The Sandman Cancelled at Netflix After Neil Gaiman Misconduct Allegations

Netflix is bringing Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman to an end, with the second season set to be its last. Gaiman has been on the wrong side of the news lately after sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him last year. Other projects from Gaiman, including The Graveyard Boys at Disney and Good Omens at Prime Video, are also coming to various ending points as well after the accusations came to light. Disney halted production on The Graveyard Boys, and Prime Video turned Season 3 of Good Omens into a 90-minute final episode. Dark Horse Comics also parted ways with Gaiman

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” showrunner Allan Heinberg told Netflix. “We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

Dream’s journey has all been building to this. The story of THE SANDMAN comes to its epic conclusion in 2025, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IwDbohR74U — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) January 31, 2025

A video from the set of The Sandman Season 2 features Tom Sturridge, who plays Morpheus, offering insight into the new season. “At the start of Season 2, Dream is in a place of rebuilding,” he says in the video, adding that Dream has to reckon with his past decisions, “the consequences of which are enormous.”

“Dream, having escaped his captivity in the waking world, has reclaimed his stolen tools and missing dreams, and is now focused on rebuilding his realm and attending to his duties,” Heinberg says about Dream discovering there are more skeletons in his closet. “That is, until the sins of his past catch up with him and make that impossible.”

The new cast members of The Sandman‘s final season were also revealed, as it pulls from The Sandman collections Seasons of the Mist and Brief Lives. “Each of these characters is as powerful as Dream — nearly as clever — and far more ruthless,” says Heinberg. “Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider-sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless.”

The Season 2 cast includes:

Ruairi O’Connor (The Morning Show, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) is Orpheus, a poet, musician, oracle, and the only child of Dream and the muse Calliope (last seen in The Sandman, Episode 11). Orpheus is an idealistic, romantic, young man — and very much his father’s son — until tragedy strikes and reveals to him the true nature of love.

Freddie Fox (The Great, Slow Horses, The Gentlemen) is Loki, the god of chaos. Loki is a charming, seductive shape-shifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted.

Clive Russell (The Cursed, Sherlock Holmes, Game of Thrones) plays Odin, the father of Thor, and blood brother of Loki. He is a longtime ally of Dream’s, but finds himself driven to desperate extremes in his efforts to stave off Ragnarök.

Laurence O’Fuarain (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Gentlemen) is Thor, the storm god. With his hammer Mjollnir, Thor is brusque, rude, and driven entirely by his appetites for food and drink, battle, and sex.

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, Death and Nightingales, Red Rock) is Nuala, and Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, The Dirt) is Cluracan, royal emissaries from the court of Faerie. Nuala and Cluracan are siblings who are opposites in every way. Nuala is responsible, empathetic, and principled. Cluracan is an impulsive rogue who lives for pleasure. They disagree about everything, except their devotion to each other.

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, Sex Education) plays Puck, a malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement. He’s also the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Indya Moore (Queen & Slim, Pose, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) plays Wanda, a professional driver and security agent for an exclusive travel firm. Wanda proves herself to be an indispensable guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world.

Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge, The Trip) is the voice of Barnabas, the canine companion of the Endless’ Prodigal brother. Barnabas is loyal and loving, but an outspoken cynic. Meaning, he’s both man’s best friend and man’s sharpest critic.

Neil Gaiman has been facing allegations since July, when a podcast from Tortoise Media debuted and featured allegations from two women. There are at least five total accusers, including one who claims she had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Gaiman. One of the two initial accusers, who says she worked as a nanny in Gaiman’s home in New Zealand, had reported the incident to police. The matter remains under investigation, with early reports suggesting that the police had struggled to contact the woman.