Classic 86-Year-Old Fantasy Getting a Prime Video Remake & Every Detail Is Wild

In what is easily one of the most out-there recent developments, Prime Video is teaming with musicians Gwen Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, to develop a remake of a beloved classic. The series will be showrun by Gina Matthews as a contemporary, music-infused young adult take on a classic story with which many are already familiar. It also comes not only after several previous reimaginings in the 86 years since the original movie debuted, but as another riff on the classic source material is finding success at the box office in the form of Wicked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Stefani and Shelton are teaming with Prime Video to bring a remake of The Wizard of Oz to life for the modern young adult. The series, titled Dorothy, will use the iconic Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor to highlight the “challenges and choices facing young adults today.” In a statement, Matthews expressed her love of The Wizard of Oz, and what she hopes to showcase from the beloved story with Dorothy. “I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child,” she said. “The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness – and a lot of grit – we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever.”

Another Take on The Wizard of Oz Is Headed To Prime Video

Stefani and Shelton will be non-writing producers on the project, with Shelton producing it via his Lucky Horseshoe banner. Joining the singers as producers on Dorothy are Lee Metzger, Little Engine’s Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran. The series is a very intriguing take on a beloved classic that is still highly celebrated nearly ninety-years later. It’s also a strange move for a streamer that has built up an impressive catalogue of adaptations, including The Boys, Fallout, Reacher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Invincible, and Gen V. However, following the success of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it would make sense that the streamer is hoping to develop more young adult shows.

In a statement to celebrate the news, Shelton revealed that Matthews first approached him and Metzger about the project. It was only then, once he heard the idea that he decided to approach his wife, Stefani, about it and get her on board as a producer too. “We’re really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I’m so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee. I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project.”

Dorothy comes at a time when interest in The Wizard of Oz has been restored thanks to the massive success of Wicked, with the second part of that story, Wicked: For Good, opening in theaters in November. In the past, there have been multiple attempts to try and create new takes on the beloved classic, including NBC’s Emerald City in 2017, but they tend to fail by either trying to be “too dark” or “too different” from the original tale.

What do you think of Prime Video’s plans for a new spin on The Wizards of Oz? Let us know in the comments.