Google Pays Tribute To Wizard of Oz by Taking a Tornado to Their Search Results

Google has been known to celebrate holidays and special anniversaries by adding animations to its home page based on the day. However, sometimes Google will go the extra mile by adding different buttons and gadgets that you can actually interact with. Such is the case with the 80th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz release this week.

In honor of The Wizard of Oz, Google has added a feature where users can take their search engine back to the black and white world of Dorothy’s home in Kansas, and then right back to the wonderful universe of color. With the help of a tornado and a pair of ruby slippers, it’s easy to go back and forth between color and black and white on your browser, just by clicking the right icon.

First, you need to search the phrase “The Wizard of Oz” on Google. Once you do, you’ll see a pair of ruby slippers on the right side of the screen. Go ahead and click them to be transported away from Oz and back to Kansas. You’ll hear the voice of Dorothy say “There’s no place like home” as the screen turns and spins until it becomes black and white.

Once the screen returns to its normal position you’ll notice one substantial difference. Where the slippers used to be is a tornado, and clicking it will have a very similar effect. Dorothy’s house will spit out of the tornado and the music from the movie will play. Dorothy calls out to her aunt but it’s too late. The tornado will spin everything back into a world of color, just like Oz.

While most people weren’t aware of the new feature on Google, Star Trek star George Takei took to Twitter to make sure the fun news could be passed along.

Go to Google. Search Wizard of Oz. Then tap the red shoes, then the tornado. You’re quite welcome. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 26, 2019

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will remember a similar set of circumstances following the release of Avengers: Infinity War (that still exist today). If you search for “Thanos” on Google, an Infinity Gauntlet will appear on the right of the screen, and clicking it will cause half of the objects on the page to disappear.

