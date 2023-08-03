Prime Video Renews Hit Drama for Season 3

Get ready for another summer at Cousins Beach. On Thursday, Prime Video announced that their hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty has been renewed for a ten-episode third season. According to their announcement, Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was greenlit prior to the ongoing WGA and SAG-ATRA strikes, and production is expected to begin only after both strikes are resolved. The sophomore season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which debuted earlier this summer, has become one of the top ten most-watched shows on the platform, with viewers more than doubling Season 1's numbers within the first three days. The series is based on Jenny Han's beloved book series of the same name, and has become a hit among fans.

"We've been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. "This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership."

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung ("Belly"), Jackie Chung ("Laurel"), Rachel Blanchard ("Susannah"), Christopher Briney ("Conrad"), Gavin Casalegno ("Jeremiah"), Sean Kaufman ("Steven"), Alfredo Narciso ("Cleveland"), Minnie Mills ("Shayla") with Colin Ferguson ("John Conklin"), and Tom Everett Scott ("Adam Fisher").

The Prime Video series is led by showrunners Jenny Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as Executive Producers along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip..

"I approached it like, what do I think are the most important elements of the story to keep?" Han told Collider when Season 1 was released. "And what do the fans care the most about? I am able to pull from all the emails, letters, and comments I've seen over the years from fans, so that's how we looked at this adaptation. What do the original fans care most about? And then, also for me, what's going to be most like fun and exciting to explore? Because I think as a writer, you have to feel like you're doing something new in a way, too. That it's not going to be just the exact same thing, but what's the new approach? And how do I make this feel fresh?"

