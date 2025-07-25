Prime Video Just Added One of the Biggest Movies of 2024 (And a Sequel Is Coming Soon)

You’re now able to stream one of the highest-grossing and most-successful movies of 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. 2024 marked the release of some incredible movies across live-action and animation, and the likes of Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, and Moana 2 led the charge as some of the highest-grossing movies both domestically in the United States and worldwide. While you can catch all of these movies on Disney+, another of 2024’s major hits, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Wicked landed on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2025, after a four-month stint streaming for a charge on Peacock. Thanks to a deal between Amazon and Universal Pictures, Wicked was available on Peacock for four months, will be able to be streamed on Prime Video for the next ten months, and then will return to Peacock. This is hugely exciting for fans of the live-action adaptation of the 2003 stage musical by Winnie Holtzman and Dana Fox, which originally starred Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth as Elphaba Thropp and Galinda Upland, respectively.

2024’s Wicked is the first feature film adaptation of the legendary stage musical, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande assuming the roles of Elphaba and Galinda. Wicked saw a hugely successful theatrical run that placed it as the third-highest-grossing movie of 2024 in the United States, and fifth-highest-grossing across the world. Wicked brought in a total of $756.2 million at the global box office on a budget of $150 million, and this success is expected to be repeated when the sequel, Wicked: For Good, hits theaters in November 2025.

Wicked grossed $432.9 million domestically, falling behind Inside Out 2’s $653 million and Deadpool & Wolverine’s $636.8 million (via Box Office Mojo). The adaptation made several changes to the stage show to make it a better fit for the screen. Wicked explores the early lives of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, originally inspired by Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, a reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz from 1900 and its 1939 movie adaptation, which starred Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale.

Only half of Wicked’s story has been told, and the tale will be completed in a sequel. Wicked: For Good will bring back the Wicked Witch of the West – though she’ll struggle to reconcile this title with her fight for animal rights. Both Glinda and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) will find themselves conflicted between their loyalty to Elphaba and their work with the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), exploring the story before, during, and after Dorothy’s visit to Oz. For Good will premiere on November 21, 2025, so catch up with Wicked on Amazon Prime Video now.

