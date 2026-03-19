Prime Video Renews Hit Thriller Series After 95% RT Score for Latest Season

Amazon continues to see wins with its Prime Video streaming service, which has steadily been growing into one of the go-to hubs for fandom IPs. Movie reboots (Mr. & Mrs. Smith), comics (Invincible, The Boys), novel series (Scarpetta, The Rings of Power, Good Omens), video games (Fallout), and even the newly-popular genre of “dad shows” (Reacher, Jack Ryan) – Amazon made successful multi-season series out of all of them.

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Prime Video hasn’t been shy about also producing content specifically aimed at a diverse range of cultures, including programs featuring African-American leads and/or cultural themes. Now, one of the streamer’s breakout hits is getting another renewal, guaranteeing that fans will get Season 3.

Amazon Renews Cross For Season 3

Amazon Prime Video

In a new press release, Amazon confirmed that Cross has been renewed for Season 3 on Prime Video. According to the studio, Season 3 of Cross will consist of eight episodes, which will be co-produced by Paramount Television and Amazon-MGM. The series is based on the Alex Cross novels by author James Patterson, which spawned a series of over twenty books, and three movie adaptations (Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider, Alex Cross), before this TV series reboot.

Actor Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) leads the cast as Detective Alex Cross, taking on a role previously played in the films by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry. Co-starring in the show is Old Spice commercial actor Isaiah Mustafa as Cross’s partner, Detective John Sampson, Juanita Jennings (Meet the Browns) as Alex’s grandmother, Regina, and other recurring actors who show up as either allies or suspects. As of Season 2, the show has featured Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.

“From the beginning, Cross has captivated audiences with its layered characters, pulse-pounding suspense, and emotionally grounded storytelling,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart. We’re thrilled to continue this journey with Ben, our collaborators at Paramount Television Studios, and the rest of the incredible cast to bring even more of James Patterson’s iconic world to our global Prime Video audience.”

Cross Is Officially A Major Hit For Prime Video

Amazon

According to Amazon, Cross Season 1 drew “40 million viewers globally in its first 20 days on Prime Video. The series ranked as the third most-watched premiere on the service in 2025, and reached #1 on Prime Video in more than 100 countries.” Season 2 of Cross premiered in February, and reportedly “ranked in the Top 10 of all original series during the week of its season two premiere.”

In Cross Season 2, “billionaire business titan Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard) calls the FBI for protection after receiving a death threat — one that links him to the murder of a billionaire playboy. Detective Alex Cross and FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) lead a new joint mission to protect Durand and to find the killer, who leaves behind gruesome clues. Meanwhile, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross’ partner and longtime best friend, makes an unexpected connection.”

You can stream Cross exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Discuss all things TV with us over on the ComicBook Forum!



