Prime’s Cancelled Fantasy Officially Replaced by New Adaptation That Already Sounds Perfect

The Wheel of Time is still turning, and it seems there’s still hope for the epic fantasy franchise created by Robert Jordan (and completed by Brandon Sanderson). When Robert Jordan pitched The Wheel of Time to his editor, he was pushed to turn the idea into a trilogy because of his reputation for running long. The final series spanned a staggering 15 books (including a prequel), and was completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s sad passing. The books even wound up adapted for Amazon Prime, but The Wheel of Time was sadly cancelled after three seasons.

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The Wheel of Time is returning. Variety has revealed that a staggering range of new projects are in the works, courtesy of a new partnership between IP owner iwot Studios and Arcane producer (and League of Legends vet) Thomas Vu. They include:

A series of Wheel of Time animated feature films

A new animated TV series based on The Wheel of Time

A new Wheel of Time PC / mobile video game

The game will be “aimed at broadening the franchise’s reach across platforms and engaging fans worldwide,” while both the TV show and films will target a younger audience to deepen this epic fantasy franchise’s appeal. These projects are in addition to an upcoming 3D feature The White Tower, Kari Skogland’s live-action movie Age of Legends, and an open-world RPG currently in development. Vu presented a proof of concept of Rand al’Thor.

The Wheel of Time Is Returning, & Will Be Better Than Ever

Starring Rosamund Pike, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, and Madeleine Madden, The Wheel of Time is one fantasy series that was cancelled far too soon; each season had shown marked improvement, with the writers and creative team gradually finding their feet. That said, these announcements are frankly far more exciting than any live-action TV series, simply because animation is a much better medium for the kind of spectacle demanded by fantasy on Jordan’s scale.

Vu’s involvement is particularly exciting. Arcane was a critically acclaimed masterpiece, one of the best video game adaptations in years. It will be absolutely thrilling to see how his talents bring the Continent to life, and the animated format is ideal for demonstrations of power from Rand, the Dark One, the Forsaken, and the Aes Sedai. He’ll be working with iwot Studios CEO Rick Selvage and chief operating officer Larry Mondragon, whose experience on the cancelled show means they are perfectly suited to ensure mistakes aren’t repeated.

“I see tremendous opportunity in expanding The Wheel of Time into fully authentic, integrated, interactive, and animated storytelling experiences,” Vu said in an official press statement. “The depth of the mythology provides a foundation for sustained, multi-platform franchise growth.” The comment may sound a little too business-minded by fans, but the truth is, this perspective – and the experience he brings – means this relaunch will hopefully have a much longer life than its predecessor. The Wheel of Time has turned once again, the age of cancellation has passed, and it’s time for the legend to be reborn.

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