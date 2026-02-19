Prime Video’s Thriller Series Continues Streaming Dominance After Returning With A Much-Improved RT Score

Amazon Prime Video doesn’t get enough credit for the string of franchise hits it keeps launching. Sure, shows like The Boys and Reacher have broken through to mainstream appeal, but Prime Video has also been building up assets in all kinds of different genre spaces. Whether it’s comedy (Fleabag, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel), adult-themed animation (Invincible), sci-fi (Fallout), fantasy (The Rings of Power) or espionage/action (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Mr. & Mrs Smith), Amazon has made hits across many different lanes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t noticed from the shows listed above, Prime Video’s other strategy is tapping into veteran franchises that have long had dedicated fanbases behind them. The streaming service kept that same strategy in play with its latest show, which is back for its sophomore season and smashing streaming ratings in the process. More than that, though, the critics seem to be loving Season 2, which has resulted in a much better Rotten Tomatoes score.

Cross Season 2 Is Already A Hit For Prime Video

Prime Video

Cross Season 2 debuted on Prime Video on February 11th, just over a week ago at the time of writing this. Since that time, the show has held the top spot on the overall Prime Video streaming charts for both TV and films, beating out big competition like Fallout Season 2, MrBeast’s Beast Games game show series, and the Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista action flick The Wrecking Crew. If there was anyone who doubted what Cross was bringing to the table in Season 1, it’s impossible to deny it now.

The new season of Cross also has a nice Rotten Tomatoes critical score of 87%, with the consensus being that series star Aldis Hodge propels the show and carries it on his back. To be fair, however, there are criticisms of the seasonal storyline being a bit more rudimentary and straightforward than what some fans expect of an Alex Cross story. “While the first season may not have been revolutionary television, it remained enthralling from episode to episode, a feat few shows in this genre can claim,” writes Kaiya Shunyata of Robert Ebert.com. “The highs and lows of this second season mirror a spindling rollercoaster, one whose mechanisms slowly falter until the wheels come loose, before the whole ride comes crashing down.”

The audience score for Season 2 also sits at a more concerning 55%; however, there are not yet enough viewers giving feedback for that score to be taken as gospel.

What Is Cross Season 2 About?

Aldis Hodged & Alona Tai in Cross Season 2 / Prime Video

In the second season of Cross, Detective Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) takes on a case where a killer vigilante is targeting corrupt billionaires and power players, like tech mogul Lance Durand (Matthew Lillard). Meanwhile, Alex Cross’s life continues to have its own drama: His partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), has a personal murder case come back to the surface when an estranged family member returns. If all of that wasn’t enough, the Department of Homeland Security starts hovering around.

In addition to Hodge and Mustafa in the lead roles, Cross Season 2 also features the aforementioned Matthew Lillard (Scream 7), Alona Tai (Supernatural) as FBI agent Kayla Craig, Jeanine Mason (So You Think You Can Dance) as stalker/vigilante “Rebecca,” and Wes Chatham (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as her partner in crime, “Donnie.”

Cross is now streaming on Prime Video. Tell us your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!