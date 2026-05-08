Prime Video Shares Supernatural Cut of The Boys Season 5’s Reunion (& It’s as Hilarious as the Real Thing)

The Boys Season 5 delivered its much-anticipated Supernatural reunion in its fifth episode, bringing Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins back together on-screen at long last. The result was a hilarious attempt to thwart Homelander, which saw Ackles’ Soldier Boy turning on Padalecki’s Mister Marathon and Collins’ Malchemical. The entire encounter upended their dynamics from Supernatural, showing viewers all-new sides of the actors — and giving both of Eric Kripke’s shows an enjoyable nod. And those wondering what the scene would look like if the trio were playing their Supernatural characters are in luck: they actually filmed this reunion as Dean, Sam, and Cas, and Prime Video has now released that footage online.

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Prime Video shared the Supernatural cut of The Boys‘ big reunion on X, and it’s just as hilarious as the final product — for Supernatural fans, perhaps even more so. It starts out nearly the same, though instead of breathing toxic gas in Homelander’s face, Collins’ character knocks him out with Castiel’s signature angel tap.

Not saving people, not hunting things, but the family business continues. pic.twitter.com/zHbj2SSFTG — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 8, 2026

From there, Sam and Cas attempt to persuade Dean to get rid of Homelander, with Sam telling him that the Democratic Church of America is “taking Chuck’s name in vain” and Castiel worrying that they’ll ban Busty Asian Beauties, one of Dean’s favorite shows on Supernatural. It’s a fantastic play on their dialogue in The Boys‘ original scene, made even better by Ackles adopting Dean’s more laidback, indecisive demeanor. He laments, “I feel like I should call Dad,” which is comical considering Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s own involvement in The Boys. Eventually, Dean decides that he likes Homelander too much because he’s patriotic, turning on his companions all the same.

The Supernatural Version of The Boys’ Reunion Makes a Great Case for Supernatural Season 16

Image via Prime Video

This blooper version of The Boys Season 5’s Supernatural reunion is a comical means of honoring the CW series, and it’s a great reminder of the chemistry between Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins. It makes the case for Supernatural Season 16 all over again, as it’s clear they can still step into their prior roles with ease — and bounce off one another with humor and grace. And if a Supernatural reunion were to happen at a network that allows cursing and R-rated moments, it’d be that much more entertaining. This cut of The Boys Season 5, Episode 5 proves as much, leaving us wanting more from these actors.

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