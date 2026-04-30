My Expectations Were High, but The Boys’ Supernatural Reunion Was Even Better Than I Expected

As a longtime Supernatural fan, my hopes were high going into The Boys Season 5’s reunion — but Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins’ cameos were even better than I expected. The Boys Season 5, Episode 5, aptly titled “One-Shots,” told multiple character-centric stories throughout its hour-long run. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episode 5. This week’s episode gave Firecracker a surprising level of depth (before Homelander killed her), laid more bricks for Sister Sage’s betrayal, and proved that Butcher’s humanity hasn’t vanished completely.

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However, the highlight was the one-shot told from Soldier Boy’s perspective, which saw Jensen Ackles’ character and Homelander visiting Mister Marathon in Los Angeles. They sought out Padalecki’s supe to learn more about the missing V1 serum, but their meeting quickly boiled over into something more tense and violent. It made for a hilarious addition to The Boys‘ final season — one that properly honored Eric Kripke’s former series while still fueling the main story. It struck the perfect balance, and I’m still laughing at it, over 24 hours later.

The Boys Season 5, Episode 5’s Supernatural Reunion Was Even More Hilarious Than I Expected

Image via Jasper Savage/Prime Video

Seeing Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins on-screen together was bound to be exciting, no matter how The Boys‘ Supernatural reunion went. However, “One-Shots” exceeded my wildest expectations when it came to their scene together. I knew it was going to be a doozy from the moment The Boys worked in several other celebrity cameos, including ones from Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani. The meta commentary of their poker game was the perfect lead-up to the Supernatural reunion, as the CW show was just as well-known for such humor. And the brief interactions between Soldier Boy, Mister Marathon, and Collins’ Malchemical didn’t disappoint.

Watching Soldier Boy and Mister Marathon bond while doing drugs and making fun of Homelander felt like being transported to an R-rated Supernatural in the best possible way. The true comedy began when they turned on one another, however, with Mister Marathon and Malchemical trying to convince Soldier Boy to kill and replace Homelander. Their ridiculous one-liners pulled a few laughs from me. And the subsequent showdown — during which Soldier Boy used all of Mister Marathon’s famous friends as human shields — was precisely the gory and nonsensical outcome I’d expect from The Boys. It was easily one of the best scenes of the season, and it was a perfect way to bring the Supernatural gang together again.

Jared Padalecki’s & Misha Collins’ Appearances Pay Homage to Supernatural and Benefit The Boys

Part of what made The Boys‘ Supernatural reunion great was that it didn’t lean too heavily into the actors’ pre-existing dynamics with one another, opting for more subtle nods to their former show instead. When Soldier Boy and Homelander first entered the building, Mister Marathon’s movie posters were on display — and while some of them poked fun at other superhero IPs, Ghost Runner 2: Supernatural Speedster and Mr. Marathon: Vampire Hunter were clearly Supernatural references. Outside of these minor details, Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins played very different archetypes. Their dynamics were a far cry from anything in the CW series.

Of course, that was part of the appeal: seeing the group outside their usual element. And as hilarious as it was, the reunion’s purpose went beyond the humor. Perhaps the best thing about the Supernatural cameos was that they didn’t just serve as a nod to fans. The writers did an impressive job of making this side quest relevant to The Boys Season 5’s main story, using it to further Soldier Boy’s character growth — and give him more common ground with his son. With Soldier Boy warming to Homelander, The Boys will have their work cut out for them if they want to stop this regime. And if the pair find Bombsight and secure the V1, they may very well become undefeatable.

The Much-Anticipated Supernatural Reunion Struck the Perfect Balance

Overall, The Boys Season 5’s Supernatural reunion was a resounding success. It satisfied fans of the CW series, was generally hilarious, and fit seamlessly into the story being told. Handled poorly, it could have overshadowed the rest of the episode’s one-shots, and even the evolution of Soldier Boy’s character. But the Prime Video series struck precisely the right balance, remaining on task while taking a moment for a bit of meta fun. Of course, now I’m more eager for Supernatural Season 16 than ever. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time we see the show’s main trio on-screen — but if it is, what a fantastic send-off.

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