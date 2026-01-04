Supernatural’s Greatest Episode Shows Exactly Why Season 16 Should Never Happen

Supernatural ended in 2020, but the CW series has a lasting legacy — so much so that there’s still talk of whether Season 16 could ever happen. Although the show gives the Winchester brothers and Castiel definitive fates, all of them have reputations for returning from the dead. So, apparently, does the story, as both the fans and actors seem open to revisiting it in the future. Supernatural Season 15’s ending would be difficult to come back from, but if any series can accomplish it, it’s this one.

While nothing is set in stone, Jensen Ackles told Collider that he’s currently booked and busy, but “if it happens, then let’s go.” Meanwhile, Jared Padalecki told the outlet that his “single answer is yes,” but it has to be the right time for it (via Collider). Their remarks don’t mean a revival or additional outing will happen any time soon, or even at all. However, such comments make it clear that a return is on the table. Unfortunately, looking at Supernatural‘s greatest episode, it’s likely a sequel or Season 16 would be a mistake.

Supernatural’s Greatest Episode Is Where the CW Series Was Supposed to End

When identifying Supernatural‘s best installment, fans are usually divided between Season 5’s “Swan Song” and Season 6’s “The French Mistake.” The latter certainly captures what made the CW series so successful; its self-aware humor, willingness to challenge the status quo, and performances all elevate it to greatness. It’s no wonder several members of the cast told Entertainment Weekly it was their favorite. However, when it comes to the series’ top-rated chapters on IMDb, Supernatural Season 5’s finale comes in just above it. And I’d agree that it’s the stronger offering in terms of satisfaction and emotion.

“Swan Song” brings five seasons’ worth of storytelling together in a way that feels right, and it’s one of the most devastating episodes of Supernatural to grace the screen. It’s obvious that it was supposed to be the series’ ending point, and it was Eric Kripke’s final installment, even though the show continued past it. “Swan Song” highlights the characters’ growth over the series’ original arc, leaving them both in unexpected but fitting places before the credits roll. It also pays homage to the story and characters well, giving them emotional send-offs while working the series’ signature humor in throughout. Had it been the final episode, it would have ended Supernatural on a high note. And that might have been better for the show in the long run, as much as it hurts to admit it.

Supernatural’s Missed Chance to End on a High Proves Season 16 Shouldn’t Happen

While “Swan Song” was a strong way to wrap up Sam and Dean’s story, Supernatural‘s actual series finale is far less satisfying, and thus, more divisive. The biggest complaints about Season 15’s “Carry On” have to do with the fate of Dean Winchester, who gets a pretty bleak conclusion after all is said and done. It’s underwhelming after all the time put into his growth. His original ending — which saw him accepting that more was possible for him than dying on a hunt — did a better job of showing how he’d changed. As such, it was more pleasantly surprising. The series finale’s heaven scene has also proven controversial, both due to characters not included and the fact that it doesn’t tonally fit with the rest of the show. By contrast, “Swan Song” feels more grounded in everything Supernatural was.

And looking back, it does seem as though the CW show missed an opportunity to end on an upswing — even if there were some incredible moments and episodes that happened because it continued. The ultimate result was that the series sacrificed a better ending for a more middling one. It risks doing this all over again if it ever continues. Season 16 would already have to jump through some major hoops to work, and it’s hard to imagine what it could do to make new episodes feel fresh and necessary. With that in mind, Supernatural Season 16 could deliver an even worse, third ending. Perhaps the series should learn from its “Swan Song” mistake instead and leave well enough alone. We may miss the Winchesters, but it’s not worth further tarnishing their legacy to bring them back.

