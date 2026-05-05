How Jared Padalecki’s Mister Marathon Could Still Return in The Boys’ Future

The Boys Season 5 gives Jared Padalecki’s Mister Marathon a brief but hilarious appearance — and although the show’s Supernatural reunion grants him a definitive end, there are still ways the character could return in the franchise’s future. SPOILERS ahead for The Boys Season 5, Episode 5. “One-Shots,” the latest installment of The Boys, dedicates portions of its runtime to different character-centric storylines. It uses this approach to give Firecracker a proper send-off and even shows there’s some humanity left in Billy Butcher. The highlight of the episode comes from Homelander and Soldier Boy’s trip to LA, however, which sees them approaching Mister Marathon for information about V1 — and ends in a bloodbath for the books.

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Their encounter with Mister Marathon finds them running into Misha Collins’ Malchemical, as well as a bunch of Hollywood stars playing poker when they arrive. It’s not the first time actors from Supernatural show up in The Boys, but it gives Padalecki and Collins a comical on-screen reunion with former co-star Jensen Ackles. It also sees their characters trying to convince Soldier Boy to kill Homelander and take The Seven for himself. Surprisingly, he passes on the opportunity. A fight breaks out, which results in all the cameo characters dying. It’s likely the last we’ll see of them, including Padalecki’s Mister Marathon. However, there are a couple ways he could appear in the future.

How Jared Padalecki’s Character Could Return in The Boys’ Future

Padalecki’s Mister Marathon may die during The Boys Season 5, Episode 5, but it’s possible, if unlikely, that the series will bring him in again. With just three episodes left to involve Gen V‘s missing characters and wrap major storylines, the main show probably won’t have time to focus on the character. But given his tenure on The Seven, he could technically appear in flashbacks. There’s interesting history between him and Homelander, and it’s worth exploring. Doing so in the lead-up to the series finale feels like a stretch, though, and it would need to be done carefully to seamlessly fit into the show.

If we see Mister Marathon again, it’s more likely to be in The Boys‘ greater franchise. Despite its recent Gen V cancellation, Prime Video isn’t finished with the Vought Cinematic Universe just yet. It has a Soldier Boy spinoff in the works, as well as The Boys: Mexico. The timeline for both doesn’t align with a Mister Marathon cameo, but future spinoffs could find a way to work him in. There’s certainly enough history between Padalecki’s character and Homelander to make for a compelling episode or two. Plus, it’d be fascinating to see the greater history of The Seven — and find out if there are any other supes who were kicked off or killed prior to The Boys‘ opening.

It Will Be Hard for the Franchise to Top Mister Marathon’s First Appearance

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Although there are a couple of openings for The Boys franchise to revisit Mister Marathon, doing so is risky. After all, it’ll be extremely difficult to top Padalecki’s first appearance on the show — one that’s almost flawless in its execution and properly honors both of Eric Kripke’s hit series. Mister Marathon could be an interesting character individually, but a more serious appearance won’t have the hype of the recent Supernatural reunion. It also may feel like a forced means of bringing Padalecki back into the fold. If The Boys does ever return to the supe, it needs to do so with care. It should feel like a natural extension of his backstory, not one that’s done for the sake of another cameo. The one we already have is more than satisfactory.

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