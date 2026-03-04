Prime Video’s 8-Episode Franchise Revival Show Is Finally Here (And It’s Already Breaking Records)

Streamers like Netflix and HBO Max get the most attention when it comes to original programming, but Prime Video is quickly establishing itself as a fierce rival. Amazon’s streamer has consistently put out top-tier original shows, and it’s proven to have a knack for reviving, rebooting, and expanding established IP with everything from the Fallout TV show to the upcoming Stargate revival and Blade Runner 2099. Prime Video’s latest franchise revival TV show just premiered, and it became a record-breaking hit even before all eight episodes dropped.

Guy Ritchie’s new Young Sherlock show is now streaming in full, with all eight episodes of the series releasing on Prime Video on March 4th. The show is directed by Ritchie, who previously directed the 2009/2011 films, and stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the legendary detective, and serves as an origin story following a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes at Oxford in the 1870s as he is abruptly pulled into a murder investigation. The series is already a proven hit after its trailer released in February generated 223 million views within seven days, according to Deadline, making it Prime Video’s most-watched series trailer ever in that timeframe.

Prime Video’s Young Sherlock Is the Sherlock Holmes Origin Story We Need

Although it’s still too early to tell if Young Sherlock will continue its record-breaking success when it comes to viewership numbers, the series is having some great success with critics. Young Sherlock’s debut season holds a fresh and honorable 86% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. That number surpasses both of Ritchie’s other Sherlock adaptations, the Robert Downey Jr.-starring movies Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which earned 70% and 60% ratings, respectively. ComicBook’s Simon Gallagher even gave the series a 4 out of 5, writing that the show “feels like an exciting new addition to a very familiar universe.”

The series manages to strike a perfect balance between the fast-paced and stylish approach you’d expect from Ritchie and a character-driven coming-of-age story that brings something new to the table. The series does a great job at not just offering depth to Sherlock and exploring his insecurities, mistakes, and early lessons before he rose to become the world-famous detective we know, but also showing the evolving, complex relationship between Sherlock and Moriarty before they became archenemies. Both Tiffin and Dónal Finn give great performances in their respective roles, and paired with their rapid dialogue, the action-packed storyline, a rock-heavy soundtrack, and a pretty great visual representation of Sherlock’s mind space, Young Sherlock is an extremely bingeable show that will have you coming back for more.

Will There Be a Young Sherlock This Season 2?

That is still up in the air. Prime Video has not officially announced or confirmed a second season of the series, something that will hinge on the viewership and critical success of the first season. Without giving any spoilers, Season 1 did seemingly set up a second season, which will undoubtedly leave viewers eager for more. Given Young Sherlock’s early record-breaking success and great critical reception, a renewal wouldn’t be surprising, but fans will likely have to wait a few more weeks for any news on the show’s future.

