Amazon’s Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Revival Gets Major Update

In a move that’s sure to leave sci-fi fans pleased, it looks like filming is officially moving forward on this long-awaited series set in a fan-favorite franchise. Though episodes will be shot all over the world, London will serve as the hub for the main stage for what will be the fourth live-action addition to the franchise. And eagle-eyed fans will remember that back in November, Amazon and MGM Studios officially announced that they would be producing the project and that the series would be available to stream on Prime Video for global audiences.

We could only be talking about the upcoming Stargate project, which, according to GateWorld, this newly released information matches up with statements that fans have received from creator and producer Martin Gero about the series timetable, as well as the fact that they should anticipate a longer wait for a finished project. Last year, Gero said to GateWorld, “We’re starting the writers’ room on the other side of the year. These things take about two years, give or take. It might be a little shorter, it might be a little longer—hopefully it’s not longer. Just to set everybody’s expectations, it’s going to be a minute.”

When Can Fans Potentially Expect More Stargate?

The first season of the new series is set to be in production for approximately two years before it eventually premieres on Prime Video. The tentative schedule is that several months of principal photography will be ongoing into 2027, and then followed by post-production and visual effects work. Consulting producer Joseph Mallozzi has also recently confirmed that the writers’ room is moving full steam ahead back in Los Angeles; the group officially began work two weeks ago. James W. Skotchdopole, known for a wide range of credits, including Fallout, The Revenant, Django Unchained, and more, has recently been attached to the project as well, though his exact role is still unknown.

While the final title for the series hasn’t yet been released, it has been made known that the new Stargate will be produced by Safehouse Pictures, a studio run by the show’s executive producers Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Also on the production slate are Quinn’s House Productions, Electric Entertainment, Centropolis Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios.

