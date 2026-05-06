Prime Video’s Big-Budget Spy Thriller Is Finally Back (& You Can Watch All 7 Episodes Now)

The wait is finally over for new episodes of one of the most expensive TV shows ever made. Three years after it wrapped its freshman season, Prime Video’s big-budget spy thriller series just returned for its second season, and fans can binge-watch all seven episodes now.

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Citadel Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. With an estimated season one budget of roughly $300 million for six episodes, Citadel is one of the most expensive series ever made, coming in just after the first two seasons of Prime’s other big-budget project, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as elite agents whose memories are wiped after their independent global spy agency falls to the evil Manticore syndicate. They reunite years later to stop a new world order. All seven episodes of Citadel Season 2 dropped on Prime Video on May 6th.

Prime Video’s Citadel Is a Fast-Paced, High-Octane Spy Thriller Worth Watching

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Despite its massive budget and star power, there’s no denying that Citadel isn’t the best spy thriller to ever hit the screen, but it’s a pretty solid and entertaining streaming option for fans of the genre. While the series only scored a divisive 51% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes in its first season, earning some flak as a high-cost, low-impact show that prioritized style over substance, general audiences found it to be an entertaining, albeit formulaic, spy ride. As a glossy, globe-trotting spy thriller that borrows from James Bond and Mission: Impossible, Citadel is an incredibly fun ride, and it delivers intense, cinematic action and complex, high-tech gadgetry without requiring too much thinking from viewers. Citadel also features a stellar cast, with Chopra and Madden sharing electric chemistry and charisma.

Season 2 continues to raise the stakes and scope of the show as Mason, Nadia, and Bernard are pulled back into another high-stakes, globe-spanning mission when a new threat emerges. They must recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives to help them stop a conspiracy that could reshape humanity, all while battling personal betrayals and rebuilding their shattered lives. Critic and audience reviews for the new season are still scarce to come by, but Leisure Byte’s Archi Sengupta wrote that while the series once again “struggles to justify its ambition and scale fully,” Citadel Season 2 “is more polished and concise” and “doubles down on the high-octane action sequences, adding elaborate shootouts and large-scale set pieces that make you sit on the edge.”

Will There Be a Citadel Season 3?

Fans eager for more after Citadel Season 2 will have to be patient. Amazon Prime Video has not yet announced a renewal or cancellation status for the series, something that most likely hinges on viewership and overall critical and audience reception to the new episodes. For comparison, Citadel was picked up for a second season just before its series debut.

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