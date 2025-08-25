10 Best Spy Shows, Ranked 

The spy genre is one that has persisted in fiction for decades, evolving with the times to continue to weave exciting stories. Epitomized by their action thriller narratives often with political undertones, spy stories have been captivating audiences for generations. While the genre has achieved success in many mediums, there is one in particular where it has proliferated, with countless shows putting their own unique spins on common spy tropes. Spy series have often contributed some of the best action TV shows around, allowing for explosive high-stakes stories in which national – or even international – security regularly hangs in the balance.

Much like spies themselves are often forced to alter their approach depending on their mission, so too do the TV shows of the genre. There is a striking variety of spy television, with some shows taking on comedic aspects while others lend themselves more toward sci-fi or even fantasy in some cases. However, their focus on spies who often work in the shadows to keep civilians safe is the one thing they all have in common, and more often than not, it’s what makes spy series so great.

10) Spooks (BBC, 2002-2011)

Airing on BBC One from 2002 through to 2011, Spooks (released in the US and Canada under the title MI-5) follows a team of British intelligence officers. It concerns a counter-terrorist department known as Section D, comprised of a specialized group working in a highly secure office known as The Grid, as they work to combat threats to national security. It was later followed up with a movie, Spooks: The Greater Good, after the show’s run had ended.

What makes Spooks so exceptional is how daring it was in its day. Its fast-paced and realistic spy thrills combined effortlessly with human drama made it especially compelling, and its format, in which any and all of its characters seemed to face potential death in every episode, felt particularly groundbreaking. Spooks continues to serve as a stark and occasionally brutal reminder of the work spies do around the world, and is still highly considered within the spy genre.

9) Archer (FX, 2009-2023)

While many spy shows are nail-biting affairs, very few offer side-splitting comedy in the same way that Archer does. Following the titular agent and his colleagues at ISIS, a spy organization, Archer is an anachronistic cold-war era parody. With stories that poke fun at various political figures and events from throughout modern history, Archer feels truly unique within the wider spy genre, not least because of its sleek animated visuals.

In many ways, the characters of Archer are what make the show great. Its clashing personalities make for consistently hilarious exchanges, with its bumbling, overconfident protagonist an obnoxious yet magnetic Bond-esque figure who perfectly leads its story. Archer remains a truly remarkable and one-of-a-kind example of the ways in which the spy genre can be adapted to appeal to a different audience, and is often cited as one of the funniest animated shows in recent history.

8) The Avengers (ITV, 1961-1969)

Though the name The Avengers is now more commonly associated with the Marvel superhero team, it was once the biggest name in spy fiction. Beginning in 1961, The Avengers first achieved success in the UK before transcending the Atlantic and finding an audience in the US, also. Following the secret agent known as John Steed and his many companions, the show sees many threats investigated by its hero and his associates, including later episodes involving elements of sci-fi and fantasy.

By today’s standards, The Avengers may not seem particularly remarkable. However, it was truly groundbreaking in its day, and largely responsible for the popularity of spy stories among a wide general audience. Its diverse range of narrative avenues and revolving door of characters was another key part of its charm, and a part of what makes The Avengers such an important – if often overlooked – part of not just the spy genre, but pop culture history as well.

7) The Blacklist (NBC, 2013-2023)

The Blacklist takes puts a delightful spin on its spy thriller premise, which help it to immediately secure an audience before it went on to earn global success. It follows James Spader’s Raymond “Red” Reddington, a former US Naval Intelligence officer who disappeared years prior, making himself one of the FBI’s Most Wanted in the process. After resurfacing, Red begins helping the FBI track dangerous criminals that he has on his blacklist. The Blacklist ran for 10 seasons before ending in 2023.

From the show’s beginning all the way to the final season of The Blacklist, it kept viewers captivated with its competently-crafted spy drama and the mysterious elements of its story. The performance of James Spader in particular was cited as one of The Blacklist‘s best attributes, and one that kept the show entertaining throughout its run. The show’s format focusing on the capture of various criminals and fugitives kept it feeling fresh yet consistent, and the talents of its cast helped to cement it as one of the best spy shows of all time.

6) Alias (ABC, 2001-2006)

Created by J.J. Abrams, Alias is one of the best known spy series of the 2000s. Airing for five seasons between 2001 and 2006, it stars Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, an CIA double agent working undercover within a worldwide criminal and espionage organization known as SD-6. Alias also boasts a truly staggering supporting cast of talent, including Bradley Cooper, Lena Olin, Victor Garber, Greg Grunberg, Merrin Dungey, and Melissa George, among others.

Over Alias‘ five-season run, it consistently impressed both critics and audiences, and has continued to do so since. Its blend of tense, high-stakes action with more character-driven storylines is regularly cited as one of its greatest strengths, and the performance of Jennifer Garner in the lead role rightly earned her considerable acclaim. Even more than two decades after its run began, Alias remains every bit as engaging and thrilling, and continues to stand out as an exceptional example of spy television.

5) Mission: Impossible (CBS, 1966-1973)

Although it’s now best known for the many Mission: Impossible movies, the franchise actually began many decades before Tom Cruise ever appeared as Ethan Hunt. Way back in 1966, Mission: Impossible was introduced to audiences around the world, airing on CBS for seven seasons before ending its initial run in 1973. Its story concerned a team of covert government agents known as the Impossible Missions Force who were tasked with deceiving, manipulating, and disrupting terrorists, criminals, and hostile foreign governments.

Though the movies it went on to inspire evolved far beyond their source material, the original Mission: Impossible is still among the greatest spy TV shows ever made. The impact it has had on pop culture alone qualifies it as royalty within the genre, and its depiction of high-tech gadgets and innovative approach to bringing the exploits of an intelligence agency to life were truly groundbreaking. The franchise itself remains a staple of the genre, but the original show has helped shape spy stories for decades.

4) Homeland (Showtime, 2011-2020)

Homeland stars Claire Danes as CIA officer Carrie Mathison, and begins with her suspecting that released prisoner of war and decorated Marine Corps scout sniper Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) has been turned by al-Queda. From that initial premise, Homeland‘s story grew and evolved over its eight-season run, incorporating many new ideas and seeing new threats to international peace arise. The show’s supporting cast featured countless respected actors, establishing Homeland as a powerhouse of modern television during its run.

What makes Homeland such an exceptional piece of spy drama is the presentation of its story as increasingly morally complex. The decisions faced by its characters, including multiple sympathetic villains, challenged common perceptions of various groups and organizations, adding a touch of human drama to global issues. Its tense, unpredictable story only served to heighten audiences’ enjoyment of the show, cementing it as an excellent piece of spy-based television.

3) Chuck (NBC, 2007-2012)

Before he made his debut in several superhero franchises, Zachary Levi starred in Chuck, described as an action comedy spy drama. The show follows Chuck Bartowski (Levi), an average man who is talented with computers contacted via email by an old college friend working for the CIA. The email embeds a program containing the USA’s spy secrets into Chuck’s brain, directly connecting him to multiple spy agencies and resulting in his entanglement in top secret missions.

Chuck‘s use of a relatable everyman protagonist is a key part of the show’s charm, as well as a rich source of comedy. Zachary Levi’s performance in the show is exceptional, combining action and comedy with moments of drama to really sell its high-stakes set pieces. Chuck stands out as a spy show with something a little different encoded in its DNA, and it boasts a dedicated following even more than a decade after it ended as a result.

2) The Americans (FX, 2013-2018)

Whereas many spy shows set in the Western world directly follow the exploit of government agents working as spies to protect their own national interests, The Americans did something much different. It follows Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, two Soviet KGB intelligence officers during the Cold War as they pose as American citizens to spy on the US, all while raising their own American-born children, Paige and Henry. The Americans ran for six seasons before coming to an end in 2018.

The Americans is made great not just by the performances of its talented cast, but by the way its premise shifts perspectives. Seeing the Cold War through the lens of Soviet spies is fascinating and insightful, and also offers the opportunity to reexamine an especially tense time in global politics. The Americans‘ writing and acting earned particular praise from critics, but its popularity with fans also speaks for itself, and indicates why it deserves to be mentioned as one of the best spy shows of all time.

1) 24 (Fox, 2001-2014)

Going on to inspire TV shows like Reacher and Homeland, it’s not hard to see how influential 24 has been on the spy genre. First airing in 2001, the series followed the agents of the fictional CTU (Counter-Terrorist Unit), with specific focus on Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer. With its stories unfolding in real time, 24‘s gimmick involved having each season set over the course of a single day, with almost every moment accounted for within its narrative.

It wasn’t just its innovative presentation, but its often confronting depictions of ends-justify-the-means approaches to resolving conflicts. Painting a dedicated US agent as a dangerous and often morally questionable entity was a bold gambit, and one that helped make 24 a truly iconic piece of television. Putting aside the ethical questions its stories raise, it’s fair to say that 24 is perhaps the most tense, action-packed, and entertaining spy series ever made.