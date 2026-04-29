Everything Coming to Prime Video for May 2026

The countdown to the end of April hasn’t just begun; it’s almost over with May arriving in just a few days. That means it’s time for new movies and television series to hit streaming platforms. It’s an exciting time for streaming fans, as it lets us plan for what we want to watch in the month ahead and now, with Netflix, Peacock, and others having already released their May lineup, Prime Video has shared theirs as well and there’s some good things coming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As is pretty standard for Prime Video, the biggest list of additions for the month of May arrive on the 1st with a lot of new movies. If you’re looking for a little nostalgia, the animated classic All Dogs Go to Heaven arrives on that date along with The Little Rascals. On the television side, May is a huge month for Marvel fans with the arrival of Spider-Noir on May 27th—and there’s a lot to cover through the month as well. Check out the full lineup for yourself below.

May 1st

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

Annie Hall (1977)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Bad Words (2014)

Battleship (2012)

Be Cool (2005)

Because I Said So (2007)

Beginners (2011)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Death Wish (2018)

Despicable Me 4 (2024)

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Dragonheart (1996)

Get Shorty (1995)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gosford Park (2002)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Life (1999)

Longshot (2019)

Major Payne (1995)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mermaids (1990)

Psycho II (1983)

Retribution (2023)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Robin Hood (2018)

Rush (2013)

Safe House (2012)

Scarface (1983)

Serenity (2005)

Single Moms Club (2014)

Sneakers (1992)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Spies in Disguise (2019)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

The Jerk (1979)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

Under Siege (1992)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

May 6th

Citadel Season 2

May 8th

No Place to Be Singel (2026)

May 13th

Off Campus (2026)

May 15th

It’s Not Like That (2026)

May 17th

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War (2026)

May 21st

The Double (2026)

Missing (2023)

May 23rd

Blink Twice (2024)

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024)

One Battle After Another (2025)

May 27th

Spider-Noir (2026)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!