Prime Video’s Slept on Murder Mystery Show Is Finally Back (And You Can Watch the First 2 Episodes Right Now)

The murder mystery genre has experienced a major resurgence since the late 2010s. Driven by hits like Knives Out and Only Murders in the Building, the genre has been pulled out of dormancy to become a dominant force in film and TV with a return to Agatha Christie-style whodunits and cozy mysteries that have kept viewers hooked. Amid the new golden age for the genre, fans have mostly slept on one of the best murder mystery shows currently on TV, and it just returned with new episodes on Prime Video this March.

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On March 20th, all six episodes of Prime Video’s Deadloch premiered. Created by comedians Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan as a darkly comedic feminist noir crime parody, the series stars Kate Box and Madeleine Sami as Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe, two mismatched detectives—one local, one from the city— who are forced to partner up to solve a series of grisly murders in a small, quirky Tasmanian seaside town. Season 2 takes the pair to Australia’s sweltering Top End, the Northern Territory, as they investigate the death of Eddie’s former partner Bushy, only to have their plans diverted to a remote town called Barra Creek to identify a body part.

Prime Video’s Deadloch Is One of the Best Murder Mystery Shows of the Decade

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Titles like Only Murders in the Building and the Knives Out movies revived the murder mystery genre on the screen, and Deadloch deserves a spot alongside some of the best in the genre. The Amazon original show, which holds a perfect 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 88% audience rating, balances a genuine whodunit with sharp satire. It effectively flips the script on self-serious prestige crime dramas, replacing the usual somber, male-detective-led narrative with a story that skewers gender stereotypes and the genre’s typical “dead woman” trope. Deadloch is a funnier alternative to more serious crime shows and delivers offbeat humor similar to that in Letterkenny or Hot Fuzz that thrives on the odd-couple dynamic between its two lead detectives. It’s funny, gripping, and darkly comedic.

Deadloch is the type of show that will keep you hooked trying to unravel the mystery while laughing at the absurdity of the situation, and it hasn’t lost any of that charm in Season 2. Although the new batch of episodes doesn’t yet have a critic score, all current reviews on Rotten Tomatoes have been positive. Critics have described the season as a “confident follow-through” that successfully evolves the show past Tasmania and is just as funny, foul-mouthed, and sharply satirical as the first. Box and Sami once again deliver standout performances as Dulcie and Eddie, and the arrival of Luke Hemsworth as a Steve Irwin-meets-Bear Grylls-type celebrity is a welcome addition that adds to Deadloch’s chaotic charm.

Will There Be a Deadloch Season 3?

Deadloch’s fate is currently in limbo, as there is no official confirmation for Deadloch Season 3 at this time. Ahead of Season 2, the show’s creators told The Sydney Morning Herald that they approached the second season as if it were the last. Fans will ultimately have to wait to see if the warm reception to Season 2 is enough to earn the show a Season 3 renewal.

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