Queen Latifah Fans Are Loving Her In The Equalizer
This year's post-Super Bowl show was the premiere episode of the Queen Latifah lead revival of The Equalizer, rebooting the 1980s TV series starring Edward Woodward which had previously been rebooted on the big screen with Denzel Washington in the titular role. The episode managed to bring in twenty million viewers after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl 2021, an event that garnered 96.4 million total viewers. Those that stuck around to watch the new series have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress and to shout out the new show, check out the best reactions below!
"I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again because I did watch the original series as a kid," Latifah said during the virtual panel during the Television Critics' Association winter press tour. "What Denzel did with the feature films has been incredible. If anything, he set a bar in a way but also gave us a lot of room to go a completely different direction."
Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop (The Good Wife's Chris North), her former CIA handler and longtime friend; "edgy bar owner" Melody 'Mel' Bayani (Nancy Drew's Liza Lapira), a colleague from Robyn's past; and Harry Keshegian (God Friended Me's Adam Goldberg), a "paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker."
New episodes of The Equalizer air Sundays at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Episodes are also streaming on CBS All Access, soon to become Paramount+ on March 4.
I wanna be as powerful as Robyn
I wanna be as powerful as Robyn #TheEqualizer @IAMQUEENLATIFAH #QueenLatifah pic.twitter.com/zLs0Y09SUV— #217 valya (@KaticCox) February 8, 2021
it has not disappointed
I wanted to love this show and so far it has not disappointed. #TheEqualizer #InstantFan @IAMQUEENLATIFAH— T_Mo54 (@t_mo54) February 8, 2021
I’m loving it!
I’m loving it! Congrats @IAMQUEENLATIFAH #TheEqualizer is a hit! https://t.co/vh39dNPAA0— jeanae (@Jeanae) February 8, 2021
That's what I'm talking about
Wow, we blowing things up already. That's what I'm talking about. #TheEqualizer— Shas get the most, not the lesser😏 (@onestarr23) February 8, 2021
Queen Latifah is so BOSS
@IAMQUEENLATIFAH is so BOSS in every movie, show, anything she touch!! #TheEqualizer— Tiny Bee (@InfamousTinyBee) February 8, 2021
AMAZING
@TheEqualizerCBS wow, I loved @DenzelWashngton as the Equalizer but the Queen Daaaaam(@IAMQUEENLATIFAH ) is AMAZING❣️— Another Friendly Canadian👌🏼 (@Tattooed_Athena) February 10, 2021
Queen Latifah is perfection
Queen Latifah is perfection in #TheEqualizer— DisneyDoll (@DisneyDoll76) February 8, 2021
👏👏👏👏
Did someone say badass!!!!!
Hell yeah!!!! Did someone say badass!!!!! @IAMQUEENLATIFAH just killed that fight scene!!! #TheEqualizer— Ceci Martin (#27)🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@cecimartin) February 8, 2021
I'm going to love this show I already know it
That opening sequence was badass I'm going to love this show I already know it#TheEqualizer— Shawn Scott Stevenson (@ScottyNo_) February 8, 2021
Hooked, glued, stapled and stuck to the TV
#TheEqualizer got me hooked, glued, stapled and stuck to the TV! @TheEqualizerCBS— Cordarryl (@iamcordarryl) February 8, 2021
I need more of that
Pretty strict about time devoted to new shows these days but I tried #TheEqualizer and it's a winner. I need more of that.— Jeremy (@takeshikitano3) February 10, 2021