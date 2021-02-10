Queen Latifah Fans Are Loving Her In The Equalizer

This year's post-Super Bowl show was the premiere episode of the Queen Latifah lead revival of The Equalizer, rebooting the 1980s TV series starring Edward Woodward which had previously been rebooted on the big screen with Denzel Washington in the titular role. The episode managed to bring in twenty million viewers after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl 2021, an event that garnered 96.4 million total viewers. Those that stuck around to watch the new series have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress and to shout out the new show, check out the best reactions below!

"I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again because I did watch the original series as a kid," Latifah said during the virtual panel during the Television Critics' Association winter press tour. "What Denzel did with the feature films has been incredible. If anything, he set a bar in a way but also gave us a lot of room to go a completely different direction."

Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop (The Good Wife's Chris North), her former CIA handler and longtime friend; "edgy bar owner" Melody 'Mel' Bayani (Nancy Drew's Liza Lapira), a colleague from Robyn's past; and Harry Keshegian (God Friended Me's Adam Goldberg), a "paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker."

New episodes of The Equalizer air Sundays at 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. Episodes are also streaming on CBS All Access, soon to become Paramount+ on March 4.