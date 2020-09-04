Quibi Releases New Trailer for Wireless Starring X-Men Star Tye Sheridan

Cell phones have fundamentally changed the way audiences interact with a lot of kinds of movies. The idea of people getting lost on a road trip, or communications problems coming up because they can’t get in touch with someone, are more or less a thing of the past, and if you want to use those tropes, you have to explain why that character doesn’t have, or can’t use, a cell phone. In the case of Wireless, a new project from the short-form streaming platform Quibi, X-Men star Tye Sheridan stars in a different spin on that idea: he has his phone, but it doesn’t seem to matter.

You can see the trailer for the series above. In Wireless, Sheridan plays a college student whose trip to a party is interrupted when he drives off the road in the middle of nowhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official synopsis:

On a sparsely traveled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock (Tye Sheridan) drives to a New Years Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine. Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue, but help is far from a phone call away…

From executive producer Steven Soderbergh comes a suspense thriller like no other, as the viewer takes the story into their own hands. Two narratives play out simultaneously: watch horizontally for a cinematic view; twist vertically to experience Andy’s phone as your own, as he fights to stay alive. An immersive experience awaits, powered by Quibi.

There is no official date for the release yet; the trailer only says that it’s “coming soon.”

Besides the recent X-Men trilogy, Sheridan has appeared in movies like Ready Player One and The Night Clerk. Upcoming projects from the actor include the sci-fi film Voyagers as well as the indie drama The Card Counter from director Paul Schrader, whose resume includes writing Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, and directing films like Light of Day, Auto Focus, and American Gigolo.

Quibi, which struggled at launch, seems to be working hard to find a niche for itself in the crowded streaming marketplace. Earlier this week, the company announced it would release The Stranger to drive-in theaters, taking advantage of studios’ reluctance to release big titles to cinemas that might be closed. Earlier today, news broke that Quibi had renewed Reno 911! for a second season.

Wireless is set to debut on Quibi on September 14.