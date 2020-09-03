Reno 911! Renewed For Another Season

✖

Reno 911! came to an end on Comedy Central back in 2009 after a six-year run, but was brought back by Quibi earlier this year. The streaming service might be off to a rocky start, but that didn't stop the streamer from earning 10 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards — two, of which, belong to the Reno 911! reboot. The series received its first-ever Emmy nominations, one for Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series and another for Kerri Kenney-Silver's role as Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series.) Due to this recognition, it's no surprise to learn the comedy series has been picked up for another season by Quibi.

"Central Productions have announced that Reno 911! is set to return for an additional season on Quibi. Co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver are set to write and star," Quibi announced. While they did not provide a release date (which is no surprise considering so many productions are halted due to the coronavirus), they did tease it would be "coming soon."

While you may have a while to wait for the next season, there are still new episodes of season seven dropping on the site. The final two episodes will be released on September 4th and September 7th.

ComicBook.com spoke with Reno 911! star Thomas Lennon earlier this year, and he talked about getting the gang back together.

"We definitely had to think about it for a second because it's always been hard to get Reno together mostly because the cast is so egregiously successful on their own. Just to schedule the one time that we wanted to have dinner last Christmas took a while to schedule," Lennon explained.

"It really came about almost 100 percent because of a person named Doug Herzog. Doug is an executive at Quibi, but he also is the person who put The State on the air in the early '90s at MTV. He put Viva Variety on the air at Comedy Central, he put Reno 911! on the air at Comedy Central. Doug has been sort of shepherding Reno 911! for its entire life. Doug then went to Quibi and he's like, 'Why don't you do a new Reno 911!? The shows are going to be 10 minutes long. That's perfect for you guys. Just do it.' We're like, 'Yeah, great. Sure.'"

The latest episodes of Reno 911! is now streaming on Quibi.