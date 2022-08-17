Critically Acclaimed Hulu Series Finally Gets Season 3 Release Date

Hulu has announced the Season 3 premiere date for the critically acclaimed comedy Ramy after a 28-month hiatus. On Wednesday, Hulu announced that the series will return on Friday, September 30th with all 10 episodes of Season 3 dropping at once. Co-created by series star Ramy Youssef — who also serves as an executive producer — Ramy first debuted on Hulu in April 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 shortly thereafter. Season 2 debuted in May 2020 and also consisted of 10 episodes. The series has won a Peabody Award and Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Season 1.

In Ramy, Youssef stars as Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian American Muslim living in a New Jersey neighborhood that is very politically divided. The series is described as bringing "a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it's like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists."

Season 3 will see Ramy's family "forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business." The season will see the return of Youssef along with Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, Moon Knight star May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way.

As for Youssef, it was announced earlier this year that Amazon Studios has given a two-season order to an adult animated series from the comedian and A24 as part of a new first-look deal between Youssef's production imprint Cairo Cowboy and Amazon Studios. The currently untitled series will stream exclusively on Prime Video and will follow a Muslim-American family in the early 2000s that has to learn to code switch as they navigate everyday life during that time, one of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex. Youssef and Brady will executive produce the series along with journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi.

Season 3 of Ramy will debut on Hulu on September 30th.