Prime Video Developing New Animated Series With Emmy-Nominated Ramy Creator

Amazon Studios has given a two-season order to an adult animated series from comedian Ramy Youssef and A24. According to Deadline, the series is part of a new first-look deal between Youssef’s production imprint Cairo Cowboy and Amazon Studios. The series does not yet have a title and will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Youssef is best known for his semi-autobiographical Hulu series Ramy.

The animated series is co-created by Youssef and Pam Brady (South Park, Lady Dynamite) and will follow a Muslim-American family in the early 2000s that has to learn to code switch as they navigate everyday life during that time, one of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex. Youssef and Brady will executive produce the series along with journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi.

“Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons,” Youssef said in a statement. “Anchored by Pam Brady and Mona Chalabi, we’ve brought together a special group of experienced and first-time writer to make something that I hope will be a genuine contribution to the animated space, and television. I’m excited and grateful to explore making more weird shi-t with Amazon Studios through this partnership, inshallah.”

“Ramy has only scratched the surface of his incredible creative gifts. With perfectly measured and heartfelt comedic candor, his work penetrates culture, and we are so fortunate to be working with him and his team,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios said. “Family comedies have long tackled some of the most uncomfortable and difficult societal topics, but through animation and Ramy’s creative voice, we are so excited to bring this one to audiences.”

The upcoming series is just the latest foray into animated content for Prime Video. The streamer has previously released shows such as Invincible, Fairfax, and most recently The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Youssef’s unnamed series currently does not have a release date.