Moon Knight’s May Calamawy Reacts to Kind Words From Fans

Moon Knight is three episodes deep on Disney+ and it sees Oscar Isaac playing Marc Spector, Moon Knight, Steven Grant, Mr, Knight, and possibly more. The show also stars screen legend, Ethan Hawke, as the sinister Arthur Harrow. The two men are joined by May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly, who is best known for the Hulu dramedy, Ramy. Of course, starring in a Marvel series on Disney+ is a surefire way to gather more fans, and Calamawy seems very appreciative of the kind words coming her way.

“Gotta love #LaylaElFaouly Watch Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, now streaming on @DisneyPlus,” Marvel Studios wrote on Instagram. Calamawy shared the post on her Instagram stories, writing, “My heart is SO full, thank you for all your kind, loving words.” You can check out the Marvel post and a screenshot of Calamawy’s story below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I felt so much pressure in the beginning and I was really intimidated, because I genuinely didn’t know what would be the best direction for her, and I wanted to do justice to all the work that’s been done,” Calamawy recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Every character is so nuanced and rich, and I’m like, ‘How do I bring this? And what is gonna serve the story and Moon Knight?’ And also important for me to create a character who has her own arc, not just in service of the man. And luckily I had just incredible people that I was working with, and Layla took a village, I’ll say that. I worked so much with Mohammed Diab and his wife. Oscar and Ethan were so helpful. My stunt doubles were like, I needed them, you know, so we found her.”

Layla is an incredibly important part of Moon Knight‘s story, but she’s also on a journey of her own throughout the series. When Calamawy was first up for the role, however, Marvel didn’t give her too much information to go on.

“When I auditioned, it was like, ‘Egyptian woman,’ and I was like, ‘I’ll take it,’” Calamawy said. “But it was as we were going along that the mysteries were unfolding, I was just on the ride with it. It was cool.”

Moon Knight is already a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Currently, the new series is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 93% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show’s premiere a 5 out of 5 and called it Marvel’s “strongest.” Moon Knight producer Grant Curtis recently spoke with Collider and explained that the possibilities for the character’s future are essentially endless.

The first three episodes of Moon Knight are now streaming on Disney+.