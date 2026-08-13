Reacher & Neagley Star Was “Ready” for Spinoff Series on Prime Video, And How Alan Ritchson Fits In [EXCLUSIVE]

The Reacher universe is set to expand with its first spinoff series, and at the center of that new extension of the hit series is Frances Neagley. Maria Sten reprises the fan-favorite role in her new spinoff series, and . ComicBook had the chance to speak to Sten and Ritchson about Neagley finally getting the spotlight, .

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While there is pressure to make sure fans love this extension of the Reacher universe, Sten is very much ready to step into Neagley’s solo spotlight. “I feel that I was very ready for it in a way. Of course it’s humbling, and there’s a lot of pressure, especially because the show is such a huge success and you want to be able to do it justice and honor it,” Sten said. “And you want to be able to make something that still resonates with the already existing fan base.”

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“So that was daunting for sure, but I was also very ready for the world to know more about Neagley,” Sten said. “I have been living with her for a while, and I had all that stuff, and we’ve talked about a lot of stuff, and so it was just nice to get to share that.”

Where Does Alan Ritchson’s Jack Reacher Fit Into Neagley’s Spinoff Series

While Neagley is very much the driving force of the new series, Reacher is also lending a helping hand. When asked what it was like getting to treat Reacher like the sidekick this time around, Sten pointed to how they are always there for each other, and he’s just repaying the favor.

“I do feel like a lot of the time it’s a team effort, you know what I mean? It’s not that, of course, Neagley is there to support Reacher on Reacher, and in the same way, Reacher shows up to support Neagley, and that’s the beauty of that relationship,” Sten said.

As for Reacher, he will be busier than ever in the upcoming fourth season, which will adapt the original novel, Gone Tomorrow. As with every season, the team tries to find ways to deliver something different and play with expectations, and Ritchson feels like they’ve found that groove with season 4.

“Creatively, we’re always trying to do something different. You know, subvert expectations just a little bit. I think we did a really good job of that in season 4, but also trying to find ways to execute in production better. You know, how do we create better action, how do we shoot it better, how do we hone in on the type of drama that we’re shooting, and I think season 4 is like the most well-oiled machine that we’ve had yet,” Ritchson said. “And the cast was incredible. Our crew, obviously, we’ve been doing it for a long time now, so we figured out how to execute, and it shows.”

Reacher’s first three episodes are now streaming on Prime Video, while Neagley debuts on Prime Video on September 16th.