5 Jack Reacher Books Every Fan of the Prime Video Show Should Read

When Chain Reaction comes out in October it will be the 31st Jack Reacher novel in 30 years (both 61 Hours and Worth Dying For came out in 2010). Even if Lee and Andrew Child gave it up with that book, we could have enough source material for Alan Ritchson to continue playing the character in Reacher until he’s in his early ’70s. But, truth told, that wouldn’t be such a great idea. Not just because of the logistics related to Ritchson’s being a mortal man, but more so because of the fact that, while they’re all at least entertaining beach or airport reads, the Reacher novels are not born equal.

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Regardless, we definitely have fodder for quite a few more years. Killing Floor, Bad Luck and Trouble, Persuader, and soon, Gone Tomorrow, have been (or will be) adapted by the Prime Video series, so of course they’re out. And, while they weren’t great, the two Reacher movies already took care of One Shot and Never Go Back. But what about the remainder? What other books in the series are must-reads for anyone enamored with the Amazon series? We have five suggestions. Perhaps, once you read them, you’ll get a hankering to see them play out on your TV at some point in the future.

5) Tripwire

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Tripwire, the third novel and the seventh chronologically, is the most personal Reacher novel. If you want to know who he is as a human being, this one is as integral as Killing Floor.

In it, a PI is hired by Jodie Garber, the daughter of Reacher’s mentor General Leon Garber, to find him. Reacher and Jodie have known each other for years, and there’s unexplored romantic tension between them, but for now she needs his help finishing her father’s last investigation. Unfortunately for them, this puts them in the sights of Hook Hobie, the most fearsome villain in Reacher history.

4) The Midnight Line

In general, the earlier Reacher books are better than the later ones. The Midnight Line, the 22nd book and 23rd chronologically, bucks that trend.

In fact, this is probably the most thought-provoking of the entire saga. We focus on how veterans are treated, and the severity of the opioid crisis. It also kicks into gear in a way different from much of the remainder of the books. Instead of someone wronging Reacher, he finds a West Point ring and is simply trying to return it to its owner, aware that a vet would only pawn it if in dire financial straits.

3) The Hard Way

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The 10th book and 13th chronologically, The Hard Way is a book that benefits greatly from its amazing third act. It all starts with Reacher in a diner, his favorite locale if ever there was one. He’s seen a Mercedes, and it turns out Edward Lane, leader of a private mercenary group, has had his wife and child abducted, and he thinks whoever was driving the Mercedes had something to do with it.

As it turns out, it wasn’t so much an abduction as much as an escape. The man who has hired Reacher isn’t who he’s made himself out to be, and it’s going to take a shootout at an isolated farm to get things settled.

2) Running Blind

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Running Blind, the fourth book and the eighth chronologically, is pretty much the gold standard of mystery-focused Reacher books. And it works so well because it all ties back to the Army, which is what the protagonist holds closer to himself than anything or even anyone else.

Someone has been murdering women, both of whom were in the Army, had filed complaints against their superior officers, and interacted with Reacher. That has made Reacher a suspect, but when another woman is murdered while he’s being watched by the FBI, the take him off the suspect list, but—much to his chagrin—force him to cooperate in the investigation via shady methods.

1) Die Trying

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Since they already adapted Killing Floor, the first Reacher novel, might as well go for the second, Die Trying, especially considering it’s arguably the best one. Taking place sixth chronologically, this one follows Reacher as he helps a woman struggling with her crutches. But when they are held at gunpoint, the good deed ends up putting Reacher in the heart of a militia group.

This is a Reacher novel that fires on all cylinders. His chemistry with FBI agent Holly Johnson makes for one of the better dynamics in the series, the stakes feel particularly high, and putting the protagonist right in the center of a dangerous, cultlike militia sinks in one’s memory.