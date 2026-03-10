Alan Ritchson Reveals Exciting Reacher Season 4 Update (Along With a Huge Promise)

Alan Ritchson is generating big buzz right now, thanks to his new Netflix movie, War Machine. In the film, Ritchson plays an unnamed soldier (designation “Staff Sergeant 81”) who is training to join the army’s elite 75th Ranger Regiment. The final war games test goes sideways, however, when the would-be Rangers get targeted by a deadly alien killing machine that is dropped onto the mountain. It’s up to Ritchson’s character to get his team off the mountain and warn the world about the threat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viewers who have watched War Machine have come away with the fair critique that Alan Ritchson’s character in the film is a lot like his popular TV show character, Reacher, in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series of the same name. Part of it is the fact that Ritchson very much has his Reacher physique in War Machine – probably because shooting Season 4 of the show was right around the corner.

Now, Alan Ritchson is updating fans on Reacher Season 4, including when they can expect to see it and how hyped they should be.

Reacher Season 4 Confirmed to Release in 2026

While speaking to Collider about War Machine, Alan Ritchson confirmed that “we finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher,” and that “It’ll be out this year.”

That’s big news for fans of Reacher who are not thrilled with the general practice in the modern television industry, where we wait years (upon years) in between seasons of these high-budget, high-concept prestige shows (Stranger Things, Severance, House of the Dragon, Pluribus, etc.). Reacher Season 1 was a binge release in February of 2022; Season 2 was a weekly release that aired from December of 2023 through January of 2024. Season 3 was also weekly and aired from February through March of 2025. Reacher is one of the only series out there that is delivering to fans yearly, and it looks like that trend isn’t about to stop. Thankfully.

However, Ritchson didn’t stop there: he asserted that Reacher Season 4 is getting released precisely because “It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming.”

That is big talk coming from a star of one of the biggest breakout shows of the 2020s. Most shows start to lose steam as the seasons roll on; according to Ritchson, Reacher is about to buck that trend in a major way.

What Is Reacher Season 4 About (& Who Is Starring)?

Prime Video

Each Season of Reacher covers one of the novels from author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series. Season 4 will be based on the 16th book in the series, Gone Tomorrow, which was released in 2009. The novel sees Reacher back on the East Coast, where he ends up confronting a suspected suicide bomber as they are riding the NYC subway, late at night. When the desperate girl ends up shooting herself in the head, Reacher is as confused as he is traumatised, and begins to investigate the mystery woman. Reacher learns this wasn’t some random civilian: she was a Pentagon employee. Suddenly, it becomes clear there is a bigger government conspiracy at work, and Reacher is stuck in the middle of the mess.

Reacher Season 4 will once again surround Alan Ritchson with a whole new cast of supporting characters that the nomadic Reacher meets. The list of actors includes Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, Kathleen Robertson, and Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, replacing actor Jac Baruchel (This Is the End) as small town cop, Jacob Merrick. The other character details are being kept under wraps, but Gone Tomorrow is a story filled with government and espionage types, which should make for some fun scene work between Ritchson and the newcomers.

Reacher Season 4 is in production, and will be released on Prime Video later this year. Discuss your favorite Jack Reacher books with us on the ComicBook Forum!