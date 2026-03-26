Alan Ritchson Provides Very Exciting Reacher Season 4 Update After “Crazy Week” With Neighbor Fight

Alan Ritchson is no stranger to unexpected events when he’s playing the role of Jack Reacher in Prime Video’s hit series, but a real-life unexpected situation took most of his attention over the past week, thanks to an encounter with his neighbor that resulted in some punches being thrown. Since then, everything’s been cleared up, and now Ritchson is putting that “crazy week” behind him .

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Ritchson took to Instagram to share his final time in the ADR booth for Reacher season 4, and he even gave a quick glimpse at a scene on the screen before moving the camera away. Ritchson then revealed that the season is not only airing relatively soon, but it’s the best one yet, and he added the caption that “Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week! That’s a wrap for me on post-production — #Reacher Season 4. This is, without a doubt the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were.”

What Is Reacher Season 4 Adapting From The Books?

Reacher is based on the hit novel series from author Lee Child, and with a total of 32 books in the Jack Reacher series, there are more than enough stories and adventures to pull from. Each season tends to tackle a specific book in the franchise, and season 4 is set to adapt book #13, Gone Tomorrow.

As with past books and seasons in the show, there will be a host of new characters in the mix, but there will also be a few previous favorites showing up as well. Gone Tomorrow takes place in New York City, where Reacher is riding on a subway when he confronts a suicide bomber who ends up taking her life. As Reacher learns more about her and the situation, a more wide-reaching story and conspiracy emerges, and it’s unknown how truly high it goes.

The show has done a stellar job of working with each book’s core elements and weaving in Reacher’s excellent supporting cast, and they will no doubt look to deliver on that high bar once again with season 4. The best part is we don’t have to wait all that much longer for season 4 if it’s already this far along, and having a new Reacher season before the summer ends would be pretty outstanding.

That said, Reacher season 4 still doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but odds are we will get one very soon.

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