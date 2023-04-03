It's a Hart-Montgomery family reunion! More than 15 years after Reba ended, cast members Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, JoAnna García, and Steve Howey had a mini Reba reunion to support the Queen of Country's headlining concert at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl over the weekend. Peterman shared photos of García and Howey turning out for "Mrs. H" — what Howey's character, Van, nicknamed Hart matriarch Reba — amid talk of a potential on-screen Reba reboot or revival series. See the new photos below.

On Instagram, Peterman posted a photo of herself with McEntire before sharing a selfie with García and Howey, who were in attendance during the country superstar's April 1st set at the Hollywood Bowl.

McEntire and Peterman previously reunited — not as rivals-turned-BFFs Reba and Barbra Jean, but as sisters Kim and Kris Wheeler — just months ago in the Lifetime original movie The Hammer. The four Reba co-stars appeared together in all six seasons of The WB sitcom that ran from 2001 to 2007 and wrapped up after 127 episodes on the rebranded The CW.

McEntire revealed in 2020 that Peterman initiated talks for a potential Reba reunion movie or revival series, telling Today: "We'd love to [reunite]."

"As a matter of fact, we've been texting each other. Melissa Peterman started it out and we're all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other," McEntire continued. "It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it. Even if it's two-hour movie or a... I don't know, whatever. We'd love to get back together. They're wonderful people." McEntire and Peterman first fueled revival talks when they briefly reprised their roles for a virtual sketch imagining Reba and Barbra Jean in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the sitcom starring and executive produced by McEntire, she plays Reba Hart, mom to Cheyenne (García), Kyra (Scarlett Pomers), and Jake (Mitch Holleman). The series follows the single mom who works too hard, loves her kids, and never stops as Reba navigates life lessons stemming from Cheyenne's high school pregnancy with boyfriend Van (Howey) and co-existing with her ex-husband, Brock (Christopher Rich), and his new wife Barbra Jean (Peterman).

All episodes of Reba are currently available to stream on Hulu.