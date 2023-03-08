Reba Star Addresses Possible Sitcom Revival

Steve Howey hopes for a Reba reunion. Howey played Van Montgomery, high school football star-turned-teen parent, in the Reba McEntire-led sitcom that ran for six seasons and 127 episodes between 2001 and 2007. In an interview for his new series True Lies — CBS' TV reboot of the 1994 spy action-comedy of the same name — Howey revealed he's open to revisiting his character as the son-in-law of Reba Hart (McEntire) in a potential series reunion or revival.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s," Howey told ET when asked about a Reba reboot. "And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

Howey also revealed he stays in touch with his on-screen relative and has plans to visit Reba's concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on April 1st.

"I'm going. And I pitched a whole thing that she shot down. I was like, 'Can I come out on stage and say, 'Hey Mrs. H?' And she was like, 'Well, I gotta go change and then we come out and I sing 'Survivor,' and that's when she's like, 'We don't have time. I don't have time,'" he quipped of the show's theme song. "And I was like, 'Alright, just kick down my dreams.'"

The queen of country starred in and executive produced the series created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World), playing the matriarch of the Hart clan: Cheyenne (JoAnna Garcia), Kyra (Scarlett Pomers), and Jake (Mitch Holleman). The series follows the single mom who works too hard, loves her kids, and never stops as she navigates life with Cheyenne's high school pregnancy, ex-husband Brock (Christopher Rich), and his new wife Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman).

In 2020, McEntire revealed the Reba cast was on board for a "reboot, a two-hour special, [or] a movie of the week."

"We'd love to, as a matter of fact, we've been texting each other," McEntire told Today. "Melissa Peterman started it out and we're all talking, hoping to get back together. We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it."

McEntire continued: "Even if it's two-hour movie or a... I don't know, whatever. We'd love to get back together. They're wonderful people."

All episodes of Reba are available to stream on Hulu.