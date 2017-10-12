‘Rick And Morty’ Just Got Its Porn Parody

Rick and Morty fans knew this was coming. The late-night comedy is about to get a porn parody, and the film’s trailer will have plenty of fans feeling rather uncomfortable.

Over on Youtube, WoodRocket and Pornhub released the trailer for the first-ever Rick and Morty porn parody. The film is naturally titled Dick and Morty because why wouldn’t it be? The trailer is more safe-for-work than you think, but you still won’t want to load it up if you’re on the block. A short sex montage is shown in the clip with all its explicit angles edited out. You can watch the clip above if you feel brave enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, you won’t be able to look at Beth Smith the same way once you do watch it.

The film is a live-action one, so fans shouldn’t expect to see any 2-D shagging going down in the parody. As for its plot, there seems to be a semblance of one. You can read up on the innuendo-filled synopsis below:

“When Morty Blows it again, Dick recruits ex-girlfriend Untitty to help him with his pickle. In the meantime, Beth eases the pain of her divorce with a little help from the genitals of Mr. Meesex and Birdperson.”

There’s no telling when this parody was made, but fans can assume it was fairly recent. After all, the trailer does allude to some on-going topics in the show’s fandom. Both Pickle Rick and Szechuan sauce are referenced in the trailer. After all, Rick gets turned into a phallic-shaped pickle while one girl asks the mad scientist to give her his – um – biological sauce.

Yeah, it goes there.

As you might have guessed, Adult Swim has yet to comment on the XXX parody. Rick and Morty’s third season just wrapped up, with no word on when fans can expect to see Season Four.