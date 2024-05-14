Yellowjackets Set Photos Announce Season 3 Production Start

Showtime's Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production – and we know so because first set photos from the production are now surfacing online!

(Photo: Yellowjackets – Twitter)

The first set photos take us back into the woodland setting of Yellowjackets' 1996 flashback portions, when the girls of the Yellowjackets high school soccer team were still stranded in the wilderness. It's clearly implied in the photos that the Yellowjackets are still adapting to survive without the protection of their cabin, which was mysteriously burned down in the Season 2 finale.

Details in one set photo of a sleeping palette (like two sides of a wall and a burnt-up suitcase) seem to hint that the girls salvage the remains of the cabin as their continued shelter – such as it is. However, another photo seems to also hint that the mysterious force of entity that's out there in the wilderness with the girls could become an official part of their tribal life in Season 3.

When Season 2's flashbacks ended, we got the reveal that Lottie actually abdicated her position as the leader of the tribe and ambassador to "the wilderness," in favor of Natalie (Sophie Thatcher). We know that whatever happened with "the wilderness" left Natalie broken and troubled for the rest of her life – a life that (SPOILERS) ended when adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was accidentally killed in one of the wilderness sacrificial rituals, bringing her full-circle around from having Travis's little brother Javi die in her place, during a ritual sacrifice back in '96. We also saw how, in the present, the darkness behind those rituals is still active in the women's lives – to the point of almost possessing them at times.

Yellowjackets Season 3 seems like the place where we'll get to see the depths of that darkness fully explained and revealed to us onscreen. These first set photos certainly tease that kind of story art in the 1996 sequences, as the stag's skull totem is seemingly going to be a formal part of the girls' tribal culture. It could also be a dark journey for Sophie Thatcher as Young Natalie if her role as tribal leader spirals out of control – not to mention the dreaded "Antler Queen" mystery that still needs to be revealed.

A photo of the Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 1 script reveals that it is written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson, with Bart Nickerson directing. The show was created by Lyle and Nickerson, while Lisco has served as a writer, executive producer and co-showrunner. That means that Episode "301" will very much be an in-house affair, from the veterans of the series.

Yellowjackets Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Paramount+. Season 3 is in production and set for release in 2025.