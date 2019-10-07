Rick and Morty Season 4 Release Date Revealed

Rick and Morty fans, your long wait is at an end, the adventures are right around the corner on Adult Swim. Season 4 of Rick and Morty will be here on November 10th at 11:30 pm. Fans had been clamoring for a release date and an honest to goodness trailer for months, and their prayers were answered on Sunday night. The network dropped the information on Twitter and showed off some of the wild episodes on tap for this season.

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have been at this for a while and the radio silence has been somewhat excruciating for fans. A new long-term deal made the new episodes all the sweeter as the show retains the zany story of the week format, but a longer narrative becomes more apparent under the surface. All of the new footage shows that Rick is still full of the snark that made the series a hit back when it debuted.

Q: When is Rick and Morty coming back?

— [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 7, 2019

Summer, Beth, and Jerry are here in small doses as well. (You can’t help but wonder what would make the mother and daughter come to blows.) Some Rick and Morty staples like the Meseeks make an appearance too, which will probably make a bunch of people out there happy. Speaking of series running gags, all of you Cronenburg Morty fans have a lot of body horror to gawk at over the course of the season as well.

Delays, infrequent scheduling, and downright obtuse comments have plagued Rick and Morty over the show’s run. Each season has provided a number of highlights and then a crushing wait for the next batch of episodes. Both producers have come forward this year to massage people’s fears about the scheduling this time around though. Things are about to get back on track in a big way.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon told Entertainment Weekly in an interview. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Harmon chipped in, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty begins on November 10th at 11:30 pm on Adult Swim.