Breaking Bear’s Tom DeLonge Reveals How Offensive Tubi Animated Series Outdoes His Days With Blink-182 [EXCLUSIVE]

Adult animated series are hardly new. After all, shows like South Park, BoJack Horseman, and Family Guy have been around for years—decades, in many cases. However, one new animated series out on Tubi, Breaking Bear, may very well be giving them a run for their money, especially when it comes to some edgy jokes and subject matter. Breaking Bear is jaw-droppingly star-studded, with the main cast comprising Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Brendan Fraser, Josh Gad, , and more.

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The story centers on three bear siblings, Jer, Blair, and Alistair, who are trying to save their home from fracking. In order to do so, they begin selling drugs, and as can be expected in this genre, plenty of chaos ensues. However, Breaking Bear isn’t just any adult animation. In a genre of television that already pushes boundaries and takes risks, Breaking Bear is taking things that much further—so much further, in fact, that executive producer of the show Tom DeLonge revealed it goes beyond what he did with Blink-182, the band for which he was co-founder, co-lead vocalist, and guitarist for many years.

Breaking Bear Certainly Doesn’t Shy Away From the Offensive

Speaking exclusively to ComicBook, DeLonge explained, “The whole thing is a big bleep. It’s all pixelated; you can’t get anything out of it…We knew there were some troublesome waters. The truth is, I set up the scaffolding, but there’s a whole army of people that just took that and built like a city out of it. So, I’d get these calls about some of the subjects, where they’re going, and how it might be problematic, and then all of a sudden, the calls come back, and say, ‘We’re going there,’ you know?”

He went on, “Blink-182 is, like, super offensive. We’ve always been super offensive. This is so much gnarlier. Our band wouldn’t touch some of the stuff that’s in [Breaking Bear].” That statement alone makes it clear that audiences shouldn’t expect the standard fare when it comes to this new show. Clearly, Breaking Bear is ready to take major gambles when it comes to what’s included, how it’s said, and how audiences might react to it. However, in an era of movies and television when one major complaint from audiences is consistently that projects no longer feel new or inventive, maybe this is precisely the right gamble for a new show to take.

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Breaking Bear premiered on Tubi on July 24, and all eight episodes are now available to stream for free on the platform. Currently, the future of the show is unknown, as a second season has not been confirmed. With the first season being so newly released, it’s also difficult to know at this stage how the show has been received by audiences. Hopefully, though, Breaking Bear’s risk-taking pays off, and this becomes another adult animated show that goes the distance.