Netflix Loses ‘Rick and Morty’ in the UK

Rick and Morty is taking a portal to a new home in the United Kingdom.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty will air exclusively on Channel 4 in the UK, with the first three seasons airing on E4 beginning in February. This will be the first time Rick and Morty has ever aired on broadcast television in the United Kingdom. The show had been available only through Netflix.

This is part of a new partnership bringing hundreds of hours of Adult Swim content to the All 4 free streaming service.

“Rick and Morty is one of the most anarchic, ingenious and original shows around and the breakthrough animated hit of recent years,” Ian Katz, Channel 4 Director of Programmes, said in a press release. “I’m thrilled that it’s coming to Channel 4 and E4.”

Rick and Morty comes to Channel 4 alongside the UK premiere of the Robot Chicken: The Walking Dead Special on E4. This will begin a new, regular “Adult Swim hour” block on E4. The block will feature episodes from different Adult Swim shows. Those shows will be available to stream as full series exclusively on All 4 in the UK.

“Adult Swim’s amazing mix of original ideas and anarchic comedy is the perfect brand partner in E4’s evolution,” said Karl Warner, Controller E4.

Charlie Palmer, Managing Editor All 4, said, “Adult Swim is a fantastic brand with a clear proposition and a devoted fan base. I’m delighted to have it join VICE and Walter Presents as a featured channel on All 4.”

Over 300 episodes of Adult Swim content will be available at launch. Hundreds more will be added over the next three years. Adult Swim will have its own ‘Featured Channel’ alongside VICE and Walter Presents. The Adult Swim channel will be available on the All 4 app across Channel 4 owned and operated platforms including iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, Freeview Play, Samsung TVs, games consoles, and All4.com

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Channel 4 to bring Adult Swim’s eclectic mix of weirdly wonderful and surreal shows to audiences here in the UK,” said Pierre Branco, SVP & GM, Northern Europe for Turner. “In this unique collaboration with Channel 4, we are creating a branded destination that will reach fans, new and old, across TV and VOD, building on the huge success of Adult Swim in the US.”

