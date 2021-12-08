Rick & Morty Season 5 Featurette: Making the Show During a Pandemic (Exclusive)

The Covid-19 pandemic shut down much of Hollywood, and while voice actors were more able to continue their jobs as normal than were most of their live-action counterparts, that doesn’t mean the animators had an easy go of it. In the new DVD set for Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has included a short documentary about the production of the season, which took place largely during the pandemic. Titled “Fighting Gravity: The Making of Season 5,” the featurette is available only on the DVD release of the series. WB has provided ComicBook with a clip from it, which you can see above.

In Fighting Gravity, co-creator Dan Harmon and the crew reflect on the challenges of completing this season in the middle of a pandemic and the creative process behind the story’s biggest revelations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the official synopsis for Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season below.

America’s favorite crazy scientist and his grandson return for their long-awaited and highly anticipated misadventures when the latest season of Adult Swim’s hit series Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season arrives on Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD on December 7, 2021.

From creators Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”) and Dan Harmon (“Community”), get ready to binge on one of cables #1 watched comedies featuring all 10 episodes from Season 5, and outrageous bonus content including the never-before-seen featurette – “Fighting Gravity”: The Making of Season 5. Exclusive to the set, follow co-creator Dan Harmon and the crew as they reflect on the challenges of completing this season in the middle of a pandemic. Additional special features include “Inside the Episode” segments for every episode, numerous featurettes, and more.

Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada), $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), $39.99 SRP for the Blu-ray Steelbook ($44.98 in Canada). Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

The collection actually hit the streets yesterday, so by the time you’re reading these words, Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season is available to buy on Digital, DVD, Blu-ray, and the fancy Blu-ray steelbook if you can still find it.