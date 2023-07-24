Watch Keanu Reeves Ride With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Trailer

As Daryl Dixon sets course for France in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, actor Norman Reedus is hitting the open road in Ride With Norman Reedus season 6. AMC Networks announced on Monday that the new season of the motorcycle travelogue series premieres Sunday, September 10th at 10:00 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, immediately following the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Both series follow Reedus to different corners of the globe, but only one features guest stars Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4), Adri Law (founder, Paradise Road Show + Reunion Car and Moto Show), Josh Holloway (Yellowstone), and Johnny Knoxville (Jackass).

AMC also dropped the Ride With Norman Reedus season 6 trailer, which you can watch below.

In Ride, viewers follow Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on epic road trips around the world. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician, or friend — exploring local culture and seeking adventure on the road. Previous guests have included Peter Fonda, Dave Chapelle, Sean Patrick Flannery of Boondock Saints, Josh Brolin, Walking Dead director and special make up effects artist Greg Nicotero, and Reedus' Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Steven Yeun, Austin Amelio, Ryan Hurst, Michael Rooker, and Melissa McBride.

"We had a lot of mutual friends, and we didn't really know each other. I'd only kind of met him at like stop lights in LA when they're like, 'Oh there's Keanu.' And so we'd pull up and be like, 'Hey, Keanu,'" Reedus previously told Leo Edit about his trip to Utah with the Matrix and John Wick star Reeves. "I didn't really know him, but I've been talking to him about doing the show for a couple of years. The last time I was trying to get him to do the show, he was on location and I was on location. I think I was calling him from Japan, and every time I called him he could barely hear me, or I could barely hear him, and I'd be like, 'I'll try you tomorrow, I'll try you tomorrow!'"

Reedus continued, "And then we'd hang up, and then the next day, 'I can't hear you! I'll try you tomorrow!' That happened three times and then finally I was like, 'It's not meant to be. I'll try it next year.' I thought, if the universe doesn't want this to happen, it's not happening, so let's try again next year. And this year it worked. The phone line went through."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sunday, September 10th at 9:00 p.m. on AMC and AMC+, followed by the Ride With Norman Reedus season 6 premiere at 10:00 p.m.

